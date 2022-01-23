Mandi Sarro apologises to Gitobu, adds she is working on becoming a better person

In a personal statement issued on January 22, Miss Mandi admitted that her actions - while she did not recall performing them - had been out of line.

The former Capital FM presenter confirmed that she and Gitobu had worked together at the now defunct 1 FM in 2013. The radio station was closed down in 2019.

Addressing similar sentiments shared by other former colleagues, Miss Mandi noted that she had seen the accusations and felt sorry for propagating the 'mean girl' culture.

"I have taken the time to think deeply and reflect about those incidents to understand the entire situation... In all honesty, I do not recall the many experiences recounted online, but that does not negate that those moments could have impacted those I have worked and interacted with negatively.

"I can see how those experiences contribute to the overall 'mean girl' culture that is perceived to be part of the media industry here in Kenya. I do not wish to contribute to that culture and I mean that sincerely," she stated.

The media personality pointed out that as she has grown older, she has become more conscious about how she presents herself and how she treats the people around her.

I advocate for safe work spaces - Mandi Sarro

Miss Mandi added that the incident had highlighted a challenge that is facing many working class Kenyans, and which has gone unaddressed by their employers.

"With my own experiences as an employee in the past and as an employer now myself, I cannot underestimate how important it is to create safe work spaces for all I come into contact with.

"So I pray and hope that anyone who may have been hurt by previous colleagues will find new ways to address those conflicts which allow them to be genuinely resolved," the YouTuber advocated.

Reactions to Mandi Sarro's public apology

The public apology has received numerous reactions, most from Miss Mandi's fellow media personalities who vouched for the bloggers character.

