Manzi wa Kibera’s 66-year-old bae receives standing ovation in first TV interview

The diva’s lover received a standing ovation from NTV's live audience as he made his way to the studio when they appeared on NTV Gumzo la Sato.

“Mimi naitwa Samuel Nzuki Ndunda lakini jina la mtaani naitwa Fundi Kijana.” The 66-year-old stated in his first media interview.

Asked by the show host Lofty Matambo to come clean on whether they were clout chasing or if it was a real relationship, the socialite maintained that theirs is a real relationship founded on love and clarified that she is not after the elderly man’s money.

“This is love, yaani hii ni mapenzi ya ukweli. Mimi nampenda sio ati hela zake ama nini (This is true love and I love him, not because of his money or something else”. The diva stated.

Fundi Kijana recounted that he made the first move and convinced the socialite to get into a relationship with him.

He added that it was the first time he was falling in love again since he became a widower and he has since added more weight.

The diva and her lover confirmed that he is equal to the task despite their age difference and he take is able to meet all her needs.

News of the socialite dating an elderly man who is more than twice her age was met with speculation that the duo could be clout-chasing.

Unveiling Fundi Kijana for the first time when she unveiled him the socialite insisted that they are not clout-chasing, the socialite explained that the man has been a widower since his wife died in 2007 and she is his retirement package.

The socialite added that the man pampers and showers her with love, money and attention, adding that she met the man in question after she failed to net Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya even after shooting her shot at the unmarried MP publicly.

"He's my new man. I met him after confessing my love for MP Salasya who turned me down. He has money and he is wealthy. He caters to me, he gives me soft life, attention and love” the socialite explained.

Commenting on their relationship, Manzi wa Kibera’s 65-year-old bae insisted that she is not too young for him as he is able to take care of her needs, unlike many young men “who are out here heartbreaking young girls”.

The pair has been giving the public a glimpse into their relationship with frequent updates on social media.