Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Selorm Tali

The partner of Christian Atsu is still grieving over the sudden demise of the footballer who lost his life in the Turkey earthquake disaster.

Marie-Claire Rupio, who has been married to the Ghanaian footballer for about 11 years, has taken to social media to mourn her husband. The German dancer, a singer who is also an author, posted her family photos online.

The photos include a shot of the late winger with their daughter and others which captures Atsu with herself and their two sons.

Marie posted the black and white photos today, 22nd February 2023, on her instastory. All her posts came with no caption which tells how she may be out of words to express the kind of grief she is going through with her family.

Before sharing these photos, Marie broke her silence over a viral video of a woman on TikTok who was speaking about being broken after losing her husband. The unknown woman who said she had three children and lost their father to the Turkey earthquake was mistaken by fans and bloggers to be Marie.

Clearing the air, the footballer's wife said "there is a video going around from a woman who pretends to be me. This woman is not me, I have seen it on Ghana Web I ask you to take this video down immediately. This is a very hard and painful few days This is not okay. If you know the site please send this to them. Thank you".

The Black Stars' and Former Chelsea and Newcastle United forward, Christian Atsu, was found dead on Saturday after he went missing following an earthquake that affected his apartment in Türkiye.

His mortal remains arrived at the Kotaka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The footballer's remains were accompanied from Turkey by his family and Ghana's ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, Ghana's foreign ministry said.

The plane landed at 19:25 GMT in Accra where it was met by relatives, government officials and representatives of the Ghana Football Association.

The winger played 65 times for Ghana's national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

