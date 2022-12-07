RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV

Denis Mwangi

Let's face it, a conversation needs to be had about HR - Mark Masai

Journalist Mark Masai
Journalist Mark Masai

Former NTV senior news anchor Mark Masai has revealed he plans of addressing the topic of human resources at the workplace following his exit from Nation Media Group.

Recommended articles

Masai, who was let go on December 2, 2022, in what the media house termed as a restructuring of its workforce, said that both human resources and work operations should be handled better.

Without delivering into much detail he teased that Kenyans should look out for his take.

Journalist Mark Masai
Journalist Mark Masai Pulse Live Kenya

Let's face it, a conversation needs to be had about HR and how operations can be managed better. Watch this space...Today,” he said in a post on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Kenyans urged the journalist to serve them the tea as to what transpired between him and his employer in the comment section.

I am here for the vawulens (violence),” Roy Waite urged, to which Masai responded: “Hapana buana I come in peace.”

Kenya has been boring, give us drama,” urged Vinnie, a Twitter user but the anchor said he did not like drama.

However, Masai said he was working on creating a YouTube platform to connect with his fans

The journalist said that he would follow in the footsteps of former Kiss 100 presenter Adelle Onyango who ventured into digital media following her exit from Radio Africa Group.

Other than a YouTube platform, Masai said he was also working on creating his own podcast.

Many journalists have taken advantage of the advancement in technology and shift in the consumption of media to establish their own platforms such as YouTube channels and podcasts.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV

Ommy Dimpoz loses Sh1.5M moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend

Ommy Dimpoz loses Sh1.5M moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

Inooro TV presenter marks 7 years in media in a splendid way

Inooro TV presenter marks 7 years in media in a splendid way

Mbusi heaps praises on wife with cute message as she celebrates birthday

Mbusi heaps praises on wife with cute message as she celebrates birthday

Sanaipei, Abel Mutua and Phillip Karanja shine at 2022 Kalasha Awards [Full list of winners]

Sanaipei, Abel Mutua and Phillip Karanja shine at 2022 Kalasha Awards [Full list of winners]

NTV's Lofty Matambo, Fridah Mwaka named 2022 journalists of the year

NTV's Lofty Matambo, Fridah Mwaka named 2022 journalists of the year

NTV unveils new anchor days after sacking Mark Masai in ongoing restructuring

NTV unveils new anchor days after sacking Mark Masai in ongoing restructuring

Raquel Muigai wins award for election feature story aired on Citizen TV

Raquel Muigai wins award for election feature story aired on Citizen TV

Trending

Investigative journalist Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

An image of an empty NTV studio

NTV unveils new anchor days after sacking Mark Masai in ongoing restructuring

Thee Pluto and Pastor Ezekiel

YouTube names Thee Pluto & Pastor Ezekiel among top content creators in Kenya [List]

Kenyan content creator Arap Uria meeting with legendary football commentator, Peter Drury in Qatar

Arap Uria finally meets Peter Drury in Qatar after viral plea [Photos]