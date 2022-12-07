Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV

Masai, who was let go on December 2, 2022, in what the media house termed as a restructuring of its workforce, said that both human resources and work operations should be handled better.

Without delivering into much detail he teased that Kenyans should look out for his take.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Let's face it, a conversation needs to be had about HR and how operations can be managed better. Watch this space...Today,” he said in a post on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Kenyans urged the journalist to serve them the tea as to what transpired between him and his employer in the comment section.

“I am here for the vawulens (violence),” Roy Waite urged, to which Masai responded: “Hapana buana I come in peace.”

“Kenya has been boring, give us drama,” urged Vinnie, a Twitter user but the anchor said he did not like drama.

However, Masai said he was working on creating a YouTube platform to connect with his fans

The journalist said that he would follow in the footsteps of former Kiss 100 presenter Adelle Onyango who ventured into digital media following her exit from Radio Africa Group.

Other than a YouTube platform, Masai said he was also working on creating his own podcast.