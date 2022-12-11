Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

The accomplished journalist took to social media to announce his comeback with as show dubbed “The Social Newsroom” that will also be streamed across his social media platforms.

"Ladies & Gentlemen: Here's to the us! To the new way of doing things. To finding meaning in what we experience. To finding stories that matter to us. Welcome to the future. #TheSocialNewsroom by @semaboxAfrica Streaming this Thur 6pm on my socials. Like,Share,tell a friend!"

Masai will host the show on December 15, 2022 at 6:00PM in what will mark his return after exiting Nation Media Group-owned NTV as part of the ongoing restructuring at the media company.

“It has always been about the who, what, where when, why and how. But in the times that we live in, there’s a big - so what. I am Mark Masai and welcome to the future”. Mark Masai says in a short clip announcing the show.

The show promises to take the audience beyond the who, what, where when, why and how of news, helping them make meaning of stories that matter to them.

Shortly after his career spanning 14 years at NTV came to an end, the journalist hinted at his next move with a brief post noting that both human resources and work operations should be handled better.

Without delivering into much detail Masai teased that Kenyans should look out for his take.

“Let's face it, a conversation needs to be had about HR and how operations can be managed better. Watch this space...Today,” he said in a post on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

NTV unveiled Ibrahim Karanja as one of its news anchor in the wake of mass layoff that affected some of its seasoned journalists, including Masai and Dennis Okari.