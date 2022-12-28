ADVERTISEMENT
Marriage not on my mind, I still have a lot to accomplish - Spice Diana

Trevor Taremwa

Spice Diana might just have pulled the plug on all suitors who were expecting to win her heart in 2023.

Spice Diana has been arguably, one of the country’s hottest female artistes, in 2023, attracting a lumpsum of bookings and A-list endorsements, thus multiple trips to the bank.

According to local websites, 2022 was simply a tip of the iceberg as she expects to go bigger and better come next year.

With such a monstrous goal in sight, she is reportedly planning to stay away from marriage related stress as while in pursuit of her goals.

The first undertaking of her vision, with be her concert slated for January 13th, as she maintains that her focus is too clear to be blurred by marriage at the moment.

Spice made these revelations while in conversation with a local YouTuber.

She disclosed to the YouTuber that there is way too much she has to accomplish before channeling her efforts to marriage like some of her fellow stars who have settled for marriage in recent years.

She further added that she will get married when the right time comes around, as her job is currently demanding, and she does not intent to inspire anyone through marriage.

“I will only get married when the right time comes. I am not ready to commit to someone and I have a lot to accomplish before marriage,” she revealed.

“My fans should be demanding music. I don’t inspire people through marriage,” she noted.

Spice Diana’s love life has always remained a mystery as she has never fronted an official lover nor partner to her fanbase/public.

However, since her efforts are currently channeled on producing quality music, we wish her nothing less.

Trevor Taremwa - Career wordsmith. Arts lover.




