Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Martin Kasavuli introduces daughter Kayla who wants to be a TV presenter

Amos Robi

Martin Kasavuli also shared that he is a single father and explained how he is navigating parenthood as the sole parent

A collage of Martin Kasavuli and his daughter Kayla Kasavuli
Martin Kasavuli, son of the late TV legend Catherine Kasavuli, has provided the public with a glimpse into his family, extending beyond the legacy of his late mother.

Recently, Kasavuli introduced his daughter, Kayla Kasavuli, who is following in the footsteps of her family's media tradition.

In an Instagram post, Martin Kasavuli shared a heartfelt moment when he went on a date with his daughter, emphasising the importance of connections and quality time with loved ones.

"Today, when you're surrounded by the people who light up when they see you, make sure you capture that moment.

"Because outside of the food, music, and even the laughter, all we have is our connections with each other. I personally value that more than anything. A great connection is the highest form of appreciation," he noted.

The date was so enjoyable that Kayla not only made new friends but also forgot about his father who had accompanied her. Kayla like her grandmother wants to be a TV presenter.

"Yesterday, we went out on a date with Kayla Kasavuli, and she met this kaboy, lol, she even forgot about me. She wants to be a TV presenter, so she's thinking of doing some hosting/reporting videos, hehe," Martin shared.

Martin Kasavuli also recently opened up about being a single father, emphasising how this experience has brought him closer to his daughter and reshaped his parenting perspective.

"Being a single dad, I've come a long way in building the relationship I have with my daughter. It's based on consistency and seeing her as a person to protect, rather than possessions to control. That's a mindset I've adapted that has made me a better father," he explained.

Martin Kasavuli
The proud father also expressed his deep love and wishes for his late mother to witness her granddaughter's growth, vowing to protect Kayla at all costs.

"So I'll keep showing up for her and always acknowledge who 'she is' and never who I 'want' her to be.

"Because who she is at any given moment is good enough. Kayla, I love you, and I wish Nyanya (grandmother) was here to see how grown and intelligent you are becoming. Guys, meet Kayla B Kasavuli," he wrote.

Kayla Kasavuli
While Martin didn't delve into specific details about Kayla's mother, he took the opportunity to emphasise the precious bond he shares with his child and the values he holds dear as a father.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
