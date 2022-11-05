Mary Lincoln repentance, Trevor Ombija vs Emma Too and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

The tiff between former Miss Kenya Emma Too and news anchor Trevor Ombija has taken another twist after the beauty queen allegedly sued the TV news anchor.

Too, speaking in a Twitter Spaces, said the issues she raised regarding the noise caused by the restaurant owned by Trevor Ombija were few, as there were more issues that affected her.

Too revealed that the parking spot used by those looking to have good times in the joint posed a great security risk as it was improperly done, while others were dropped by taxis in undesignated drop off points.

She revealed that the joint began as a cool place before it gradually turned noisy.

“The establishment across my place started by saying it was a jazz bar. Okay, they played jazz, and if you play jazz at a low volume, it’s palatable. It’s not going to vibrate my house,” she said.

Too added that the conversations made by the attendants in the joint were in such high tones that they too added to the noise.

“Even after the music is switched off at 3:00 am or 4:00 am, the patrons are still talking loudly to each other because they’ve been listening to loud music and shouting at each other. We’re still not able to sleep,” Too noted.

Influencer Maureen Waititu in mourning

Digital content creator Maureen Waititu is in mourning following the loss of her younger sister Pauline Waititu.

Maureen on her Instagram said she has had a rough week as she had to deal with the loss of a close member of her family.

The mother of two also sent out her condolences to families that had lost loved ones.

“What a week!😥 My family lost our youngest sister. My heart goes out to every family robbed of brilliant young lives. My heart is broken for my dad-he just buried his mom now his youngest daughter 💔. Time goes by fast. Hold onto those you love & don't take a moment for granted,” Maureen wrote.

It has been a rough year for Maureen, in June 2022, she also lost her grandmother that she is named after.

Samidoh gifts KCSE candidates at his former school [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has extended a good gesture to students at his former high school, Ol jororok Secondary School, as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education national examinations draw near.

Samidoh, who is currently on a music tour in the US, sent his friend Moses Marite to deliver his message of encouragement and exam materials to the students.

The 'Ndiri Mutwe' hitmaker says one of the major challenges he faced while at the school was paying his school fees.

This inspired him to make a personal choice to support students who were facing challenges in clearing their fees.

And true to his word, Samidoh said some of the students under his wing are preparing to sit their KCSE exams which officially begin on November 28.

Sponsoring students in Ol jororok Secondary School is among the entertainer's first charity programs, as he looks forward to scaling it to reach more students.

Also in the pipeline is an artist development program to support upcoming musicians, with Samidoh's ultimate goal being to create a foundation.

"Back in my high school days, my biggest challenge was paying fees, I suffered a lot and hoped that one day when I can afford it, I would help a student or two to pay school fees in the same school that I was in," he said.

Comedian Vinnie Baite acquires brand new car [Photo]

Comedian Vinnie Baite has a reason to smile after he bought his first car.

The comedian through his social media pages shared the achievement writing, “New Baby just arrived🖤❤️.”

The rib cracker has had a great year beginning the year by landing a job at Media Max-owned Milele FM where he co-hosts a show alongside Francis Luchivya.

“God above everything 💜.Sasa mimi ni Radio presenter but hauwezi elewa 😂😂Tune in to MileleFm from mon-fri every week tupepete iwake tukiwa na bigman @luchivya,” shared Vinnie Baite.

Also fortunate in the same period was comedian David Oyando known popularly as Mulamwah. Kendrick Mulamwah as he is popularly known got the chance to also share his voice on the airwaves something he said has been his dream since his childhood.

Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for piercing nose

Diamond Platnumz’s father Abdul Juma has criticised his son for getting a nose piercing, saying it is not a manly thing to do.

The father who is yet to reconcile with Diamond, explained that his son went against what he considered as African male tradition.

The musician's father fears that his son may come to regret the nose piercing, just as he (Abdul) did when he tried getting 'tatooes' as a young man.

"He did a wrong thing, truth be told because our culture and traditions do not allow men to do such stuff. We tried having drawings on our bodies but right now we are regretting it," he said.

Abdul said that depsite making a lot of money, and hanging out with entertainers, his son should not have abandoned his culture.

He added that the piercing was not in line with Tanzanian doctrines, cultures, and customs.

"Maybe he did that because of his wealth and to please his friends. The likes of Tupac did it but they were Tanzanias and did not subscribe to the culture and tradition of the Mbale and Nyamwezi people. Maybe he (Diamond) tried to do what he pleased, but I was not pleased," he added.

Instead of getting the piercing, Abdul says his son should have bought himself an expensive gift to show his wealth.

He gave examples of some famous artistes in Tanzania who are still relevant despite not making any markings or piercing their bodies.

On October 26, Diamond posted a video showing him getting the piercing and a nose pin as his bodyguard looked on.

Abdul concluded by urging Diamond to seek advice from his elders and also allow his peers and friends to advise him when making decisions.

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia undergoes weight loss procedure

TikToker and crossdresser Kelvin Kinuthia has undergone a gastric balloon procedure in his bid to cut weight.

The bold crossdresser has been open about undergoing the weight loss procedure which many other Kenyan celebrities have taken up.

Kinuthia after the procedure wrote, “Its D for done🙏🏽 THANK YOU LORD,❤️.”

Kinuthia has been quick in getting the procedure done as it is just days after he hinted at taking the procedure which costs up to Sh500,000.

Meta flies out Crazy Kennar to London, heres why

Comedian and online content creator Crazy Kennar has flown to London, United Kingdom for the Meta creators week conference.

Kennar left the country on Wednesday, November 2 and is set to join other creators from the continent including radio presenter Kwambox.

Kwambox and Kennar were the two Kenyan content creators selected by the giant online social platform who will work for a year long with Meta as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months.

Meta's creator partnership lead Moon Baz said the partnership with the creators will be great not just growing their audiences but also create better business opportunities for them.

"With this campaign, we aim to highlight creators who are innovating through tools such as Reels and short-form video content formats, as well as those who are leveraging, exploring new content formats such as AR/VR. We are excited to work closely with these creators, and we’re committed to help them grow their audience, build a business and unlock new possibilities for the future as we build for the metaverse," stated Moon Baz, Meta's Creator Partnerships Lead (Middle East, Africa and Turkey).

Daddy Owen reveals big plans to get married again

Gospel musician Daddy Owen has revealed that he is now ready to marry and settle down once again after parting ways with his ex-wife FaridaWairimu.

The musician, whose real name is Owen Mwatia, revealed that his mother has been on his neck demanding that he gets married again, and expressed fear that her son may be a lonely man in his house.

Speaking to Milele FM's Ankali Ray, he expressed fear that he might get into another relationship and fail as was in the case of the first one.

"She tells me to even hire someone just to stop walking alone at home, she is worried that I live alone, I walk alone. Any move with someone else might trigger my past. I am like will I treat her well or I will be under the same pressure and the relationship ends again," he said.

Owen also listed qualities that he would like in a lady if he is to try another shot at love.

"Yes, am now ready to settle with someone else. I want only 2 kids with her," he said.

MP Peter Salasya's proposal to Azziad receives mixed reactions

Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya has caused an online stir after making a proposal to content creator Azziad Nasenya .

The hilarious youthful politician who is serving his first term as a member of parliament expressed his desire to use the popular TikToker Azziad Nasenya as a brand ambassador in Kakamega County.

But his desire to have her as an ambassador was received differently by a section of netizens who had different opinions on the move by the legislator.

"There is this girl from Luhya land called Azziad Nasenya who made Vaida song go viral. Am looking for her she is such an inspirational girl who can be a brand ambassador for us from Kakamega County," Peter Salasya posed.

It is not clear whether he meant what he said or he was headed in a different direction if anything is to go by the comments received from the netizens online.

The legislator who is yet to marry recently said that he was looking for a wife and he has already received proposals from a number of ladies who have shown interest in becoming his wife and one has met him in public already.

Andrew Kibe comes to the aid of Gachagua mimicker, raises Sh350K for him

After appealing for help to raise university fees, Kenyans in the US have come through for comedian KK Mwenyewe known for mimicking Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The drive was led by former Kiss FM radio presenter Andrew Kibe who called for the fundraiser through his YouTube channel as well as his social media pages.

Kibe said the money will not only help KK Mwenyewe whose real name is Zakaria Kariuki clear his school fees but also boost his artistic work as a comedian.

“I recognised his talent, and a few friends and I came together to raise the money, between Ksh350 - Ksh400,000. We want to give it to him because we know he is a good artist, and we hope that he can continue doing what he does,” Kibe said.

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online

Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln repented and sought prayers after her intimate photos surfaced and went viral online.

According to Bishop Michael Wanderi, of Christian Fellowship Foundation (CFF), Kiambu the musician approached him and repented of her sins, and also asked to be prayed for.

This prompted the man of God to call Mary's pastor to come along with her for prayers.

The gospel musician sobbed for the better part of the prayers as an expression of accepting her wrongdoing and confession.

Mary was accompanied by several other artistes including Shiru Wa GP, Joyce Irungu, Anne Lawrence, Karangu Muraya, and Judie Masila whom she thanked for the support they had offered her during the hard time she had gone through.

"Thank you God for your love, Bishop Michael Wanderi, and Rev David Mwangi may God bless you Wairimu Muchiri, and all my fellow artists and all friends who have been praying with me, asanteni sana," she said.

Ms Lincoln’s viral images are said to have resulted in a major storm in her polygamous relationship with a local vernacular radio station celebrity.

The photos are said to have been leaked and shared by blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, who is popular for publicising celebrity scandals, gaining massive followers.

However, the fact that she agreed to have photos of her being taken did not sit well with a section of netizens, especially in this era of technology.

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma lose son

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, known by his stage name Davido, and his wife Chioma have lost their son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

Reports indicate that the three-year-old Adeleke Jr drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s house in Banana Island on Monday.

Efforts to revive the young boy in the hospital were futile as it was already too late.

Davido’s family is yet to issue a statement on the incident, however, celebrities have begun sending messages of warmth to the family.

Singer Stefflon Don put a message on her Twitter page asking fans to pray for the family.

“Prayers up for Chioma and Davido,” Stefflon Don wrote.

Police have confirme the death of the young kid and even began investigations to establish the events leading to his death.