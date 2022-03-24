Famous Ugandan kids dance group Masaka Kids Africana has been nominated in the 2022 edition of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and they will be representing the pearl of Africa.
Masaka Kids Africana in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
Masaka Kids Africana nominated for Favourite African Kidfluencer, the group has invited fans to vote for them to win the award
They announced the accolade on their official social media platforms conveying that they were excited to have been nominated.
The dance group went on to ask Ugandans to cast their votes for them so that they can bring the title of "Favourite African Kidfluencer" home.
“We're so excited and honored to announce that we have been nominated for this year's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards under the Favourite African Kidfluencer category! Please vote for us. We appreciate your love & support. Thank you,” Masaka kids posted on their Instagram.
In this category, the dance group is nominated along with Witney Ramabulana, Sassy Taylor Morrison, Uncle Vinny, Sbahle Mzizi all from South Africa and Nigeria’s Adaeze Onuigbo
The dance group now joins a list of few Ugandans who have been nominated in the same awards event like The Triplets Ghetto Kids and Eddy Kenzo who won it back in 2018 beating musicians Cassper Nyovest, Davido, and young Nigerian comedian Emmanuella who were all nominated in Best African Star category.
This year’s edition will be hosted by Rob and Gronkowski.
