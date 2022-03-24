Masaka Kids Africana in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

They announced the accolade on their official social media platforms conveying that they were excited to have been nominated.

Pulse Live Uganda

The dance group went on to ask Ugandans to cast their votes for them so that they can bring the title of "Favourite African Kidfluencer" home.

“We're so excited and honored to announce that we have been nominated for this year's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards under the Favourite African Kidfluencer category! Please vote for us. We appreciate your love & support. Thank you,” Masaka kids posted on their Instagram.

In this category, the dance group is nominated along with Witney Ramabulana, Sassy Taylor Morrison, Uncle Vinny, Sbahle Mzizi all from South Africa and Nigeria’s Adaeze Onuigbo

The dance group now joins a list of few Ugandans who have been nominated in the same awards event like The Triplets Ghetto Kids and Eddy Kenzo who won it back in 2018 beating musicians Cassper Nyovest, Davido, and young Nigerian comedian Emmanuella who were all nominated in Best African Star category.