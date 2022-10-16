RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mashirima Kapombe comes into contact with real-hunger-stricken Kenyans

Masia Wambua

While on assignment, the journalist came into contact with the real-life state of hunger in the country.

Jweff Koinange, Mashirima Kapombe's son Kenga and Mashirima Kapombe.
Jweff Koinange, Mashirima Kapombe's son Kenga and Mashirima Kapombe.

Citizen TV's news anchor and reporter, Mashirima kapombe shared a real-life experience she had in her line of duty in one of the dry areas of the country.

Read Also

According to Mwashirima, she was left to hold the one-year-old boy she identified as Samuel as the mother went out to look for food for her baby.

Going by the photo and the video she shared online, the boy looked sickly and emaciated and was coughing all along in the hands of the journalist.

The hunger pangs and the level of poverty were evident in how the young boy and residents of the location looked and how and were dressed.

"1-year-old Samuel. I held him as his mother showed us how they find something to eat when they don't have food," she captioned the photo and a video she shared.

Mashirima holding 1-year-old Samuel
Mashirima holding 1-year-old Samuel Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mashirima Kapombe's touching story earns her Sh200k & an international award

In another photo she shared, she is seen having an exchange with residents who have also been affected by the poor state of the drought situation that is taking a toll on Kenyans in several parts of the country.

"It's World food day! I'll tell you why there is little to celebrate for 4.35 million Kenyans affected by drought in the country," she wrote.

As the world celebrates World food day, the country has put measures in to ensure that Kenyans are cushioned against hunger and recently the government released food aid to areas where the effects are dire.

Unfortunately, the measures are likely going to be short-lived and permanent solutions to the measures need to be put as this is a matter that has been arising every now and then.

Mashirima talking to residents
Mashirima talking to residents Pulse Live Kenya
Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mashirima Kapombe comes into contact with real-hunger-stricken Kenyans

Mashirima Kapombe comes into contact with real-hunger-stricken Kenyans

Winnie Odinga is back on Twitter after an ugly spat with a cryptic message

Winnie Odinga is back on Twitter after an ugly spat with a cryptic message

Frankie having fun with Corazon Kwamboka after hinting at reunion [Video]

Frankie having fun with Corazon Kwamboka after hinting at reunion [Video]

Cebbie speaks after her sister Akothee opened up on their strained relationship

Cebbie speaks after her sister Akothee opened up on their strained relationship

Polygamy is legal, co-wives wajuane-Stephen Letoo

Polygamy is legal, co-wives wajuane-Stephen Letoo

KBC's Caren Kibett wins big in Zikomo Africa awards held in Lusaka, Zambia

KBC's Caren Kibett wins big in Zikomo Africa awards held in Lusaka, Zambia

LIVE: The 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards

LIVE: The 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards

Sandra Mbuvi speaks on what she looks for in a partner and owning a jet by age 30

Sandra Mbuvi speaks on what she looks for in a partner and owning a jet by age 30

Nameless gives classy response to fan who told him to get a baby boy

Nameless gives classy response to fan who told him to get a baby boy

Trending

Bahati, Vera Sidika and Willy with Jovial

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West

Vivian confirms separation from husband and manager Sam West

Akothee and her sister Cebbie Nyasego

Akothee addresses frosty relationship with sister after rejecting wedding invite

Emma Too

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]