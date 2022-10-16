Mashirima Kapombe comes into contact with real-hunger-stricken Kenyans

According to Mwashirima, she was left to hold the one-year-old boy she identified as Samuel as the mother went out to look for food for her baby.

Going by the photo and the video she shared online, the boy looked sickly and emaciated and was coughing all along in the hands of the journalist.

The hunger pangs and the level of poverty were evident in how the young boy and residents of the location looked and how and were dressed.

"1-year-old Samuel. I held him as his mother showed us how they find something to eat when they don't have food," she captioned the photo and a video she shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

In another photo she shared, she is seen having an exchange with residents who have also been affected by the poor state of the drought situation that is taking a toll on Kenyans in several parts of the country.

"It's World food day! I'll tell you why there is little to celebrate for 4.35 million Kenyans affected by drought in the country," she wrote.

As the world celebrates World food day, the country has put measures in to ensure that Kenyans are cushioned against hunger and recently the government released food aid to areas where the effects are dire.

Unfortunately, the measures are likely going to be short-lived and permanent solutions to the measures need to be put as this is a matter that has been arising every now and then.