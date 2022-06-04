Bahati calls out wife Diana Marua over her dressing

In a video posted on Diana Marua’s channel, Bahati asked his wife to show some respect for his supporters and voters from Mathare constituency where he will be vying for a National Assembly seat on August 9, 2022.

“You should respect my voters. Why are you wearing torn clothes? You should know you are a Mheshimiwa’s wife. You should know that people are looking up to you,” he said.

Diana B, YouTuber and rapper, in her defense claimed that people did not seem to have a problem with the rugged jeans that she had worn to a campaign tour in Mathare.

“When we went to Mathare to give out flour I went like this and no one complained,” she protested.

During the detailed vlog, the couple further discussed keeping contact with their past lovers where Diana stated she wasn’t in contact with any of her exes while Bahati declined to answer.

“I do not know your exes. I can’t answer that it might cause marital problems," Bahati stated.

Bahati reacts to Simple Boy for flirting with Diana Marua

On Friday, the Mama hitmaker sparked reactions when he threatened to rough up Simple Boy for flirting with his wife in a clip posted by Diana on Instagram. She seemed flattered.

The Freshi Barida singer was in an interview with Diana when he decided to try out his chances by throwing a shot at the mother of two. In the clip Stivo is captured complimenting Diana’s body.

“Yaani, you call someone for a serious interview, and out of the blues, he declares his love for me. I’m still in shock but we move on regardless,” captioned Diana on the Instagram clip.

In response, Bahati posted: "Huyu Jamaa Nitamchapaaaa... Fresh Barida Kitu ganiii."

Bahati is vying for the Mathare parliamentary seat on a Jubilee party ticket.