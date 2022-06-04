RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati calls out wife Diana Marua over her dressing

Thomas Bosire

You should know that people are looking up to you - Bahati tells his wife on choice of clothes

Singer Bahati and Diana Marua
Singer Bahati and Diana Marua

Singer turned politician Kevin Kioko Bahati has warned his wife over wearing 'torn' clothes, saying that she should dress decently now that she’s an aspiring Member of Parliament's wife.

In a video posted on Diana Marua’s channel, Bahati asked his wife to show some respect for his supporters and voters from Mathare constituency where he will be vying for a National Assembly seat on August 9, 2022.

“You should respect my voters. Why are you wearing torn clothes? You should know you are a Mheshimiwa’s wife. You should know that people are looking up to you,” he said.

Diana B, YouTuber and rapper, in her defense claimed that people did not seem to have a problem with the rugged jeans that she had worn to a campaign tour in Mathare.

“When we went to Mathare to give out flour I went like this and no one complained,” she protested.

During the detailed vlog, the couple further discussed keeping contact with their past lovers where Diana stated she wasn’t in contact with any of her exes while Bahati declined to answer.

“I do not know your exes. I can’t answer that it might cause marital problems," Bahati stated.

On Friday, the Mama hitmaker sparked reactions when he threatened to rough up Simple Boy for flirting with his wife in a clip posted by Diana on Instagram. She seemed flattered.

The Freshi Barida singer was in an interview with Diana when he decided to try out his chances by throwing a shot at the mother of two. In the clip Stivo is captured complimenting Diana’s body.

“Yaani, you call someone for a serious interview, and out of the blues, he declares his love for me. I’m still in shock but we move on regardless,” captioned Diana on the Instagram clip.

In response, Bahati posted: "Huyu Jamaa Nitamchapaaaa... Fresh Barida Kitu ganiii."

Bahati is vying for the Mathare parliamentary seat on a Jubilee party ticket.

He is set to square it out against the incumbent MP Anthony Oluoch and ex-chief Juliana Kamwara famously knowns as Mama Mathare.

Thomas Bosire

