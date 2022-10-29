Why Mbosso's song 'Yataniua' featuring Diamond has been blocked from YouTube

The well-enchanted song serves as his latest entry this year following his previously released songs of the year 2022.

Unfortunately, the new song, the latest of his work has been blocked from his YouTube channel out of what is said to be copyright claims from two production companies in South Africa.

The two production labels, Empire and Ziiki Media both from South Africa claim the new track which is produced by Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) a Tanzania-based record label founded by Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has sampled some of their content.

Mbosso featured his production boss, Diamond in the song, and the beats in the song sound almost similar to those of the South African production labels.

It is however not clear who between the two pulled down or blocked the song as none of them has claimed to have done it neither has Mbosso nor Diamond said anything about the song being pulled down from YouTube.

'Yataniua' has a blend of Bongo Flavor, a common music genre in Tanzania, and Amapiano which is one of the most loved genres of music in South Africa and one that is taking the whole continent of Africa by storm.

It is arguably the sampling of Amapiano that is causing differences and has led to the song being pulled down on the platform as the sound of the two songs has a similarity.