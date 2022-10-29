RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why Mbosso's song 'Yataniua' featuring Diamond has been blocked from YouTube

Masia Wambua

Mbosso released his latest album on the night of October 27.

Mbosso and Diamond. Their song Yataniua has been b locked on YouTube
Mbosso and Diamond. Their song Yataniua has been b locked on YouTube

Mbosso's song, 'Yataniua' in which he features fellow Tanzanian musician Diamond Platinumz has been blocked from YouTube.

Read Also

The well-enchanted song serves as his latest entry this year following his previously released songs of the year 2022.

The latest impressive record serves as the 6th song of the 6 tracks body on the work project, 'Khan' which is his latest album collection.

In addition, the impressive record features a vocal contribution from talented superstar, Diamond Platinumz.

Unfortunately, the new song, the latest of his work has been blocked from his YouTube channel out of what is said to be copyright claims from two production companies in South Africa.

Mbosso. His song 'Yataniua' has been blocked from YouTube
Mbosso. His song 'Yataniua' has been blocked from YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much-anticipated EP

The two production labels, Empire and Ziiki Media both from South Africa claim the new track which is produced by Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) a Tanzania-based record label founded by Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has sampled some of their content.

Mbosso featured his production boss, Diamond in the song, and the beats in the song sound almost similar to those of the South African production labels.

It is however not clear who between the two pulled down or blocked the song as none of them has claimed to have done it neither has Mbosso nor Diamond said anything about the song being pulled down from YouTube.

'Yataniua' has a blend of Bongo Flavor, a common music genre in Tanzania, and Amapiano which is one of the most loved genres of music in South Africa and one that is taking the whole continent of Africa by storm.

Mbosso, his song Yataniua which he features Diamond Platinumz has been blocked on YouTube
Mbosso, his song Yataniua which he features Diamond Platinumz has been blocked on YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Singer Mbosso opens up on battling longtime heart condition

It is arguably the sampling of Amapiano that is causing differences and has led to the song being pulled down on the platform as the sound of the two songs has a similarity.

Mbosso released his EP on October 27 an event that was attended by who is who in the music industry in Tanzania. His new album has a collection of six songs most of which are those that he released in 2022.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Butita confirms Brenda Wairimu is not the woman in his viral pregnancy video

Butita confirms Brenda Wairimu is not the woman in his viral pregnancy video

Why Mbosso's song 'Yataniua' featuring Diamond has been blocked from YouTube

Why Mbosso's song 'Yataniua' featuring Diamond has been blocked from YouTube

Eddie Butita questions KRG's Sh5B net worth with cheeky remarks [Video]

Eddie Butita questions KRG's Sh5B net worth with cheeky remarks [Video]

Puff Daddy replaces Kanye West on billionaires club list

Puff Daddy replaces Kanye West on billionaires club list

Noti Flow Shares a love Note girlfriend, King Alami wrote her

Noti Flow Shares a love Note girlfriend, King Alami wrote her

Trio Mio back with new track, 'Hapa Kazi Tu' and 5 other songs released this week [Watch]

Trio Mio back with new track, 'Hapa Kazi Tu' and 5 other songs released this week [Watch]

YouTuber Eve Mungai in hospital

YouTuber Eve Mungai in hospital

Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much-anticipated EP

Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much-anticipated EP

Three lessons I learned from my father - Ben Pol

Three lessons I learned from my father - Ben Pol

Trending

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

A collage of Bill Clinton Muguai and his certificates

Impatience or system failure: Celebrities react to story of struggling first class graduate