ADVERTISEMENT
MC Fullstop makes radio comeback weeks after discharge from hospital

Amos Robi

MC Fullstop revealed that his left lung had collapsed putting his entertainment career in limbo

MC Fullstop on Radio
MC Fullstop on Radio

After three weeks of sharing the devastating news of his health condition, reggae sensation MC Fullstop, also known as John Maina, has made a remarkable comeback to the radio waves.

Despite battling a collapsed lung, the entertainer thrilled his fans with his indomitable spirit and infectious energy, proving that nothing can keep him away from what he loves.

MC Fullstop, known for his captivating performances on both radio and TV, displayed his unwavering dedication to his craft, even in the face of adversity. Despite his hoarse voice, which has been affected by his health condition, he delivered a memorable show, leaving listeners in awe of his resilience.

During his on-air appearance, the reggae icon expressed his pride in returning to the airwaves, taking a moment to address those who doubted his ability to recover. Fullstop confidently called out the naysayers who had dismissed his chances of making a comeback, showing them that he is stronger than ever before.

MC Fullstop on Radio
MC Fullstop on Radio

READ: MC Fullstop shares update on his irreversible health condition

Throughout his illness, MC Fullstop had to confront the unfortunate spread of false rumors about his passing that circulated online. However, he remained steadfast, quelling these baseless claims and focusing on his recovery.

The news of MC Fullstop's comeback has been met with widespread celebration and support from fans and industry peers alike. Many have taken to social media to express their joy and admiration for the artist, applauding his strength and perseverance.

The artist had previously disclosed his battle with tuberculosis (TB) in 2021, which had significantly impacted his lungs.

In 2022, he faced another setback when diagnosed with TB of the throat, affecting his ability to speak, run, walk, and perform daily activities.

"My left lung has totally collapsed nimebaki na moja. In 2021 I was diagnosed with TB ya lungs ikasosi lungs kabisa. 2022 nikapata TB ya throat nayo ikanimaliza sauti, running, walking, kuongea ni shida," he said.

MC Fullstop MCeeing during a past gig
MC Fullstop MCeeing during a past gig MC Fullstop MCeeing during a past gig Pulse Live Kenya

READ: MC Fullstop issues health update after discharge from hospital

Fullstop then took a break to undergo rigorous medication and therapy to aid in his healing process. He has relocated to Mombasa, where the favourable weather conditions are conducive to his recovery.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
