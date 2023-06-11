MC Fullstop makes radio comeback weeks after discharge from hospital

Despite battling a collapsed lung, the entertainer thrilled his fans with his indomitable spirit and infectious energy, proving that nothing can keep him away from what he loves.

MC Fullstop, known for his captivating performances on both radio and TV, displayed his unwavering dedication to his craft, even in the face of adversity. Despite his hoarse voice, which has been affected by his health condition, he delivered a memorable show, leaving listeners in awe of his resilience.

During his on-air appearance, the reggae icon expressed his pride in returning to the airwaves, taking a moment to address those who doubted his ability to recover. Fullstop confidently called out the naysayers who had dismissed his chances of making a comeback, showing them that he is stronger than ever before.

ADVERTISEMENT

MC Fullstop on Radio Pulse Live Kenya

Throughout his illness, MC Fullstop had to confront the unfortunate spread of false rumors about his passing that circulated online. However, he remained steadfast, quelling these baseless claims and focusing on his recovery.

The news of MC Fullstop's comeback has been met with widespread celebration and support from fans and industry peers alike. Many have taken to social media to express their joy and admiration for the artist, applauding his strength and perseverance.

The artist had previously disclosed his battle with tuberculosis (TB) in 2021, which had significantly impacted his lungs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, he faced another setback when diagnosed with TB of the throat, affecting his ability to speak, run, walk, and perform daily activities.

"My left lung has totally collapsed nimebaki na moja. In 2021 I was diagnosed with TB ya lungs ikasosi lungs kabisa. 2022 nikapata TB ya throat nayo ikanimaliza sauti, running, walking, kuongea ni shida," he said.

MC Fullstop MCeeing during a past gig Pulse Live Kenya