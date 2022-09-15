The beginning of greatness - MCA Tricky ecstatic as he starts building his house [Photos]

The comedian shared photos from a groundbreaking ceremony he recently held at the piece of land where the finished house will stand.

Present for the ceremony was a priest who officially commissioned the construction project, Tricky's co-host Chris the Bass from Milele FM and construction workers already at work.

Proud of the achievement, MCA Tricky also shared his joy that his new project was going to create employment for many in the area.

“The beginning of greatness! Hustlers getting employment for the next good months! Machakos is home! Oh God help me!” Tricky stated.

MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home Pulse Live Kenya

Tricky is working to complete his construction as he also pursues a Master's degree in Mechatronics Engineering at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture & Technology (JKUAT).

Kenyan celebrities currently building their own homes

Tricky joins a growing list of celebrities who will soon become homeowners. Others involved in the construction of their homes include celebrity couple DJ Mo and Size 8, the WaJesus Family, Comedian Mulamwah, rapper Khaligraph Jones, Otile Brown, and former Maria actress Dorea Chege.

Tricky received goodwill messages from friends and fans who congratulated him on the milestone. Radio presenter Billy Miya asked he be contracted for plumbing services.

alex_mwakideu Hallelujah!!! May the Lord lead the way... Proud of you @mcatricky 💪🏾

yycomedian Congratulations Kasee

billymiya 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 nzuri kaka, ikifika kwa plumbing Niko site

millychebby This is a big Step 👏. Congratulations , I’m super proud of you 🎉

sultan_africa Congratulations bro...Mungu mbele wadogo zako tunakufuata nyuma👑

samihakims Keep it up, more Blessings can see father there....is good to involve God and you will never in any day be disappointed....

MCA tricky has had a blissful comedy career so far, starting at Churchill Show before joining radio Maisha where he co-hosted the morning show alongside Billy Miya. He later moved to join Alex Mwakideu who hosted the morning show in Mediamax-owned Milele FM.