RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The beginning of greatness - MCA Tricky ecstatic as he starts building his house [Photos]

Amos Robi

The comedian was joyful that his new project would provide employment for some youth

MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home
MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home

Comedian, and radio presenter, MCA Tricky is celebrating after he began the construction of his mansion in Machakos County.

Recommended articles

The comedian shared photos from a groundbreaking ceremony he recently held at the piece of land where the finished house will stand.

Present for the ceremony was a priest who officially commissioned the construction project, Tricky's co-host Chris the Bass from Milele FM and construction workers already at work.

Proud of the achievement, MCA Tricky also shared his joy that his new project was going to create employment for many in the area.

“The beginning of greatness! Hustlers getting employment for the next good months! Machakos is home! Oh God help me!” Tricky stated.

MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home
MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home Pulse Live Kenya

READ: MCA Tricky comes clean on his relationship with Rue Baby

Tricky is working to complete his construction as he also pursues a Master's degree in Mechatronics Engineering at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture & Technology (JKUAT).

Tricky joins a growing list of celebrities who will soon become homeowners. Others involved in the construction of their homes include celebrity couple DJ Mo and Size 8, the WaJesus Family, Comedian Mulamwah, rapper Khaligraph Jones, Otile Brown, and former Maria actress Dorea Chege.

Tricky received goodwill messages from friends and fans who congratulated him on the milestone. Radio presenter Billy Miya asked he be contracted for plumbing services.

MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home
MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home Pulse Live Kenya

alex_mwakideu Hallelujah!!! May the Lord lead the way... Proud of you @mcatricky 💪🏾

yycomedian Congratulations Kasee

billymiya 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 nzuri kaka, ikifika kwa plumbing Niko site

millychebby This is a big Step 👏. Congratulations , I’m super proud of you 🎉

sultan_africa Congratulations bro...Mungu mbele wadogo zako tunakufuata nyuma👑

samihakims Keep it up, more Blessings can see father there....is good to involve God and you will never in any day be disappointed....

MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home
MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home MCA Tricky launches construction of Machakos home Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Maria' actress Dorea Chege shares snippet of her mega house under construction

MCA tricky has had a blissful comedy career so far, starting at Churchill Show before joining radio Maisha where he co-hosted the morning show alongside Billy Miya. He later moved to join Alex Mwakideu who hosted the morning show in Mediamax-owned Milele FM.

Tricky now hosts the Evening Drive Show alongside Chris the Bass.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The beginning of greatness - MCA Tricky ecstatic as he starts building his house [Photos]

The beginning of greatness - MCA Tricky ecstatic as he starts building his house [Photos]

DJ Bash apologizes to baby mama in emotional post admitting his wrongs

DJ Bash apologizes to baby mama in emotional post admitting his wrongs

You have changed me, Zari praises boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya

You have changed me, Zari praises boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya

Ommy Dimpoz discusses strained relationship with his father in candid video

Ommy Dimpoz discusses strained relationship with his father in candid video

Samidoh responds after fan questioned how he got invited to State House party

Samidoh responds after fan questioned how he got invited to State House party

Diamond Platnumz celebrates new achievement on YouTube

Diamond Platnumz celebrates new achievement on YouTube

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa

Huddah comments on guests' outfits at Ruto's inauguration

Huddah comments on guests' outfits at Ruto's inauguration

Bebe Cool reveals writer as King Saha trashes his new song ‘Nyege Nyege’

Bebe Cool reveals writer as King Saha trashes his new song ‘Nyege Nyege’

Trending

President Yoweri Museveni and Diamond Platinumz

Diamond Platinumz records song for President Museveni

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo to release another banger after commanding the airwaves with ‘Ndi Mang’a’

DJ Fatxo sanitizes Sabina Chege after claims she bought his German ride

Emmy Kosgei and her dad

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Diana Marua moved to tears during baby shower

Diana Marua opens up on condition she struggles with before childbirth in surprise baby shower