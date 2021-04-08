The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has issued a statement condemning the brutal murder of KBC’s Senior Video Editor and TV producer Betty Mutekhele Barasa who was allegedly shot dead by armed thugs at her home in Ololua, Ngong.

MCK called for speedy investigations into the murder, with a view of having the culprits apprehended and prosecuted.

“The Media Council of Kenya has has learnt with sadness, the unfortunate death of Ms. Betty Barasa, a Senior Video Editor with Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC). The Council express its deepest condolences to family, friends and colleagues.

The Council condemns the violent act that resulted to her untimely death yesterday, at her home in Ololua area, Ngong. Accordingly, the Council calls for expeditions into incident, with a view of having the culprits apprehended and prosecuted.

MCK wishes to note that while the cause of her death is now a subject to police inquiry, acts of violence against journalists and media practitioners are unacceptable and a violations of press freedom as provided for under article 34 and 35 of constitution” reads the statement from MCK.

Media Council issue statement after brutal murder of Journalist Betty Barasa

The Murder

On Wednesday, Betty Barasa was reportedly accosted at her gate as she returned home from work. The three gunmen, two of whom are said to have been armed with AK47 rifles, led Barasa into the house where they held her family hostage and demanded money.

Two of the gang members are then said to have led the journalist upstairs while the third remained to keep an eye on the other family members.

Also Read: KBC Journalist Betty Mutekhele Barasa Shot Dead by Thugs

The family recalls hearing at least two gunshots coming from upstairs afterward, before the two gunmen came back down the stairs. The thugs then picked Barasa’s laptop and phone and left the compound.

KBC journalist Betty Mutekhele Barasa Shot Dead by Thugs

Investigations into the murder have already commenced.