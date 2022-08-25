Media personality Anita Nderu shares maternity plans as delivery draws closer

Through her Instagram Nderu said she had prepared a playlist to listen to as she went through labour pains and is doing the best to make sure she enjoys her birth experience.

“I put together a labour playlist🤣 I will be that person walking/crawling into my labour room with a JBL speaker, B with a cooler box and our squad of labour supporters and my overpacked hospital bag with all kinds of essentials whose use remains to be seen😆,” she noted.

Nderu thanked her followers for the encouragement they gave her before she headed for the labour ward and promised to share her experience with her followers was she brought her newborn child.

Anita Nderu and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

“I know the labour party of the year may not be a reality but I will hype myself the best way I know how so I can find a way to enjoy the birthing experience and later share with y'all the littlest most dramatically theatrical story ever told of a child being born🤭😁” she added.

Nderu has remained tight lipped about the gender of her child but in a previous video on her Instagram she hinted at the baby being a girl.

The couple announced the good news via a stunningly choreographed video shared on Nderu's social media page and fans could not keep calm. The caption read "Extra Extra 🗞 ft @barrettraftery ❤️"

Before putting up the video, Nderu shared a series of posts that featured snippets from the video but the former radio host was clever enough to hide clues from her fans.

Other celebrities expecting babies include Diana Marua who is expecting her third child with singer Bahati, Celestine Wakavinya who is expecting her second child with Njugush and Ivy Namu, Willis Raburu who are also expecting their second child together and Nameless and Wahu who are expecting their third child together.