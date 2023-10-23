Mungu si Kamau - Annitah Raey's empowering message after recovery from Bell's Palsy

In a post on her social media pages, Annitah shared a photo that showed improvements compared to what she had shared weeks earlier.

Not only had her mouth come back in place, but her hair had also grown immensely.

The former radio presenter expressed her gratitude to her friends and colleagues who had supported her during the period she was ailing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fully recovered.. Si tuseme Mungu sio Kamau. Super grateful and will forever be grateful for this season. Thank you for all the messages. Both love and hate; some grew my heart, others grew my Twitter numbers; all grew me anyway," she wrote.

Media personality Annitah Akiru Raey Pulse Live Kenya

Annitah Raey's shares a takeaway from a hostile reception after giving a health update on X.

The news of her health update drew mixed reactions from the online community. While many sent their well-wishes and words of encouragement for her speedy recovery, some individuals chose to be critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the face of this adversity, Raey demonstrated resilience and determination, responding to the trolls with a strong and unwavering attitude.

She emphasised that online trolls couldn't break her spirit because they didn't play a role in shaping her.

"No troll can break me because they didn't make me, so let them have a field day. They need it. I wouldn't accord them much attention; they don't deserve it," she stated firmly.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The following morning, Raey continued to exude optimism and strength in her social media messages. She shared a thought-provoking perspective on facing challenges, saying, "Situations don't kill us. It's our reactions to the situations that finish us."

In addition to her personal journey, Annitah Raey expressed her desire to initiate meaningful conversations about Bell's Palsy.

What is Bell's Palsy?

Bell's Palsy typically occurs after an insignificant throat infection, usually of a viral nature. The condition arises when one of the nerves responsible for controlling facial muscles sustains damage or malfunctions.

Although its exact cause is unknown, it resolves within months on its own or with the help of physiotherapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The symptoms of Bell's Palsy include: