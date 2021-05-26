Meet designer behind Lulu & Rashid Abdalla’s most stylish outfits

From the day the couple announced that they would be presenting the Swahili bulletin together, they have been a pleasant sight both on TV and on Instagram where they boast a combined 1.6 million followers.

Behind the duo’s stylish outfits are the marks of shrewd and well-respected stylist, Bray Brighton Okuto, who is the CEO and founder of Cittifficial Klothing, the company which dresses the couple.

Okuto often arranges custom outfits from official to casual wear while also incorporating colourful kitenge pieces to achieve the desired outcome.

Bryson has a strong inclination towards details and an exquisite taste in style; as a matter of fact, he gets high on his own supply by rocking his own designs so effortlessly.

In most cases you will find Rashid Abdalla’s pocket square matching with design elements of Lulu’s dresses or head wrap.

Rocking pieces from Cittifficial Klothing has helped Lulu Hassan become one of the go-to celebrities for many ladies thinking of buying new outfits.

In 2020, she was crowned the most stylish female media personality in Kenya by Couture Africa.

One of the fashionista’s principles is that how well a piece of clothing fits can make all the difference between looking stylish and something close to a wardrobe malfunction.

“Your personal image, branding and style can go a long way into improving people's perception of you,” he advises.

Every now and then he shares fashion tips on his Instagram page. His insights are free but the look is sold separately.

By capturing the likes of Lulu, Rashid, Size 8, Muthoni Mukiri and many others, Okuto has learned that celebrities have a lot of influence in the fashion industry.

Journalists and fashion critics engage a great deal of attention and time behind reviewing what celebrities were for special occasions.