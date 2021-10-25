RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mejja’s new song ‘Ngoma Ya Friday’ deleted from YouTube

Dennis Milimo

NiKo Bila Words Uwezi JiNufaisha Na Jasho Ya Mtu - Mejja

Kenyan Genge rapper Mejja
Kenyan Genge rapper Mejja

Musician Mejja has yet again been subjected to a major setback after his latest tune ‘Ngoma Ya Friday’ or Maisha Tiki’ got pulled down from YouTube.

“Lyric Video Gone!!!! NiKo Bila Words Uwezi JiNufaisha Na Jasho Ya Mtu, YaaNi Ni Opposite Kwangu Mzing Siwachi Kuzidi!!!! GOD ABOVE EVERYTHING” said Mejja in post on his Instagram.

The song has been pulled down days after Mejja made it public that someone had filed a copyright strike over his song with the YouTube management.

“Nishazoea!!!! Anyway Working On It Ikibaki Poa Ikienda Pia Ni Poa MUNGU YUKO” Mejja captioned a screenshot of the message he had received from YouTube.

The new song was pulled down at a time it had garnered over 107K views on YouTube. Mejja released the song on Friday last week to celebrate the lifting of the Nationwide curfew by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Netizens have expressed disappointment in people who keep on reporting and claiming ownership of Mejja’s songs.

This is not the first a song from the artiste is being pulled down from YouTube.

In June, Mejja’s song ‘Tabia za Wakenya’ was deleted from YouTube at a time it had accumulated over 2 million views.

“But I will never give in but I am done being the humble guy, I will deal with this one! I am so frustrated. According to YouTube rules, it doesn’t matter if I am right, I have to wait for two weeks before my video is uploaded. You can slow me down but I am not giving in, God above everything,” Mejja said.

In May, another song called ‘Naitwa Mejja’ featuring Nasha Travis was also pulled down from YouTube.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

