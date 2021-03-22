Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe, was up early today with some Monday ‘motivation’ to the ladies.

With a number of posts on her Instagram stories, Huddah was championing for ‘what a man can do, a woman can do better’ and that includes cheating.

She advised ladies that if their men cheated, they should cheat also and make sure they finds out.

The Huddah Cosmetics boss told men that they are not the only ones who face temptations everywhere, adding that a man who cheats is greedy and lacks self-control.

She insisted that men cheating should never be accepted, because everyone is greedy but the respectful ones know their limits.

The Huddah Cosmetics CEO had early last year disclosed that she had been addicted to one-night stands but was finally ready to settle down.

