Michael Bundi's son, Fayez Bundi in celebration after receiving YouTube recognition

The young Fayez has become a sensation thanks to the songs he does with his father which are then shared on their social media platforms.

Recognizing the silver plaque, Michael Bundi said it was the Grace of God that had them reached there.

“Thank you. Congratulations @fayezace 👏 It’s just God’s grace. 🙏🏾” Michael Bundi wrote.

The milestone was received greatly by Fayez fans who congratulated him for the achievement;

In September 2022, clocked one million followers on TikTok popular with his singing videos.

Bundi and his son Fayez have developed a name for themselves through their father-son musical performances where they do cover songs for reggae songs and have even had the opportunity to sing with Jamaican star Tarrus Rilley.

On other platforms such as Instagram, Bundi enjoys 175,000 followers while on YouTube Michael has gained over 66,200 subscribers with his son's channel boasting 63,400 subscribers.

Besides song covers, Bundi also boasts of having his original songs and has even produced a ten-track debut album dubbed 100 degrees East.

He is also behind the hit Reggae tu which is a song under the End of the tunnel riddim that also features Kevin Brown, Japhila Indaba, Bafu Chafu and MC Bayo.

The father-son duo however blew up due to song covers in the Reggae genre, their renditions have turned them into internet sensations.