RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Michael Bundi's son, Fayez Bundi in celebration after receiving YouTube recognition

Amos Robi

Michael Bundi and Fayez are popular for their singing videos they share online

Michael Bundi
Michael Bundi

Kenyan reggae singer Michael Bundi’s son Fayez has gotten received YouTube recognition after he hit the 100,000 subscribers mark.

Recommended articles

The young Fayez has become a sensation thanks to the songs he does with his father which are then shared on their social media platforms.

Recognizing the silver plaque, Michael Bundi said it was the Grace of God that had them reached there.

“Thank you. Congratulations @fayezace 👏 It’s just God’s grace. 🙏🏾” Michael Bundi wrote.

The milestone was received greatly by Fayez fans who congratulated him for the achievement;

100,000 subsribers YouTube silver plaque for Fayez Bundi
100,000 subsribers YouTube silver plaque for Fayez Bundi 100,000 subsribers YouTube silver plaque for Fayez Bundi Pulse Live Kenya

fa_janee_c Finally! congratulations little Fayez more of God's grace😍❤️

fabian_mugambi keep winning fam❤️

mercylyn_lenah Congratulations my favourites👏👏

the_kagendo We celebrate you Fayez👏

tessyflosh You deserved it, congs❤️👏

In September 2022, clocked one million followers on TikTok popular with his singing videos.

Bundi and his son Fayez have developed a name for themselves through their father-son musical performances where they do cover songs for reggae songs and have even had the opportunity to sing with Jamaican star Tarrus Rilley.

On other platforms such as Instagram, Bundi enjoys 175,000 followers while on YouTube Michael has gained over 66,200 subscribers with his son's channel boasting 63,400 subscribers.

Besides song covers, Bundi also boasts of having his original songs and has even produced a ten-track debut album dubbed 100 degrees East.

Michael Bundi and son Fayez Bundi
Michael Bundi and son Fayez Bundi Michael Bundi and son Fayez Bundi Pulse Live Kenya

He is also behind the hit Reggae tu which is a song under the End of the tunnel riddim that also features Kevin Brown, Japhila Indaba, Bafu Chafu and MC Bayo.

The father-son duo however blew up due to song covers in the Reggae genre, their renditions have turned them into internet sensations.

Bundi’s son Fayez, is also slowly being nurtured into the music industry as he has recorded original songs with the help of his father.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Michael Bundi's son, Fayez Bundi in celebration after receiving YouTube recognition

Michael Bundi's son, Fayez Bundi in celebration after receiving YouTube recognition

MP Peter Salasya's proposal to Azziad receives mixed reactions

MP Peter Salasya's proposal to Azziad receives mixed reactions

Andrew Kibe comes to the aid of Gachagua mimicker, raises Sh350K for him

Andrew Kibe comes to the aid of Gachagua mimicker, raises Sh350K for him

It would have been your 49th birthday today -Winnie Odinga on missing Fidel

It would have been your 49th birthday today -Winnie Odinga on missing Fidel

A real man should carry their wife's handbag - Terence Creative stirs debate online

A real man should carry their wife's handbag - Terence Creative stirs debate online

2 musicians pull out of Harmonize's recording label, Konde Music

2 musicians pull out of Harmonize's recording label, Konde Music

Do more TikToks if you want to blow up - DNA advices young artists

Do more TikToks if you want to blow up - DNA advices young artists

DJ Evolve records significant recovery almost 3 years after shooting incident

DJ Evolve records significant recovery almost 3 years after shooting incident

Kenyans pressure Samidoh's wife to wish him happy birthday on social media

Kenyans pressure Samidoh's wife to wish him happy birthday on social media

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online