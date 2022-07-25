RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Michelle Obama’s new book will be out this November

Philip Matogo

Former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, is releasing her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama

The book, which should be out on November 15, and is a follow-up to her New York Times #1 bestseller, Becoming.

The Light We Carry is said to be filled to very last brimming sentence with new stories and Michelle’s perspectives on change and the power it carries power as well itself and its ability to change one’s life.

It has also been billed to hold deeper truths, by Michelle’s reckoning no doubt, and the vaunted and elevated “richness and potential of the world around us.”

Michelle's Instagram post about her new book
Michelle's Instagram post about her new book Pulse

Again, as in Becoming, she draws from her rich experience as a mother, daughter, wife, and First Lady, to reveal what she describes as personal habits and practices she’s evolved such as “starting kind,” “going high,” and assembling a “kitchen table” as she continues to “become.”

Michelle explained why she wrote the book, “Like so many of you, I’ve spent a lot of time these past few years thinking about how to keep myself centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty. That process of reflection actually led me to start writing again […] This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?”

Her previous book, Becoming, came out on November 13, 2018, but climbed to the Amazon best-seller charts even before it was released. (It was the 13th most-sold book during the week of November 4, 2018.)

Penguin Random House reportedly paid Barack and Michelle Obama a joint advance of $65 million for their memoirs, The Promised Land and Becoming respectively.

Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.

