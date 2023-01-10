ADVERTISEMENT
How actor landed state job that's similar to a movie role he played

Amos Robi

The actor was among the state appointments made recently by President William Ruto

Secretary State Functions Mike Gitonga
When Mike Gitonga featured in the film ‘The Sytstem’ in 2019 he had no idea that the role he was playing would end up being close to what he is practising two years later.

'The System' is a Kenyan political drama that revolves around the lives of the political elites, and the lengths they are willing to go to control power.

In the film, Mike Gitonga played the role of a Vice President named Jeff, who is caught in the political intrigues within his jurisdiction.

In one of the scenes, Vice President Jeff addresses journalists after a murder that left the country in shock.

This scene describes the job Mike Gitonga is taking up following his appointment by President William Ruto as Secretary State Functions, which is more or less similar to the office of the government spokesperson.

Gitonga in acknowledgement of how things had turned out, said that he had gone from acting as a government official addressing the media to being appointed in real life.

“Almost 5 years ago I tried a hand at acting, 5 years on I now have to act!” Gitonga wrote on his Twitter page.

Gitonga's first feature in a movie was in the movie 'The Air Up There' in 1994.

Gitonga who is an electrical engineering graduate had a long media career before he quit to join the Office of the First Lady as the Director of communications.

As the Secretary State functions, Gitonga will ensure efficiency, quality control and harmonized messaging in government communication.

He will also be responsible for overseeing partnerships and collaborations with creators and consumers of government information including the media fraternity.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
