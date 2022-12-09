Mike Sonko surprises Lava Lava in his Upper Hill office with gifts [Video]

The former Nairobi County governor shared a clip and a series of photos embracing and gifting the musician some valuables.

Sonko was over the moon as he conversed with Lava Lava in his office before he decided to give him a mini tour of the luxurious office.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the widely shared video, Lava Lava looked surprised after learning that the office has nearly everything that one could ever dream of.

The climax of it all came when Sonko ushered the artist to a section of the room full of shoes, slides, perfumes, goggles and watches.

Sonko asked him to pick whatever he liked and you could notice that the artist was spoilt for choices as he tried to figure out what suited him.

Lava Lava could be heard praising Sonko all along as he looked around in the fully equipped room.

He ended up settling for a pair of shoes, a pair of goggles, a watch and perfume. He was still perplexed even as he grabbed his early Christmas gifts.

Sonko didn't hesitate to ask Lava Lava's Dj to pick a pair of shoes also and he happily grabbed a pair of slides while stating that they have always been his favourite.