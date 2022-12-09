ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Sonko surprises Lava Lava in his Upper Hill office with gifts [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

Former Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko has shared clips of Lava Lava and his Dj having a nice time in his office

Tanzanian artist Lava Lava (left) and Mike Sonko (right)
Bongo Flava star Lava Lava is in Kenya and he has had an opportunity to visit Mike Sonko in his Upper Hill office.

The former Nairobi County governor shared a clip and a series of photos embracing and gifting the musician some valuables.

Sonko was over the moon as he conversed with Lava Lava in his office before he decided to give him a mini tour of the luxurious office.

Mike Sonko poses next to Lava Lava and his Dj
In the widely shared video, Lava Lava looked surprised after learning that the office has nearly everything that one could ever dream of.

The climax of it all came when Sonko ushered the artist to a section of the room full of shoes, slides, perfumes, goggles and watches.

Sonko asked him to pick whatever he liked and you could notice that the artist was spoilt for choices as he tried to figure out what suited him.

Lava Lava could be heard praising Sonko all along as he looked around in the fully equipped room.

He ended up settling for a pair of shoes, a pair of goggles, a watch and perfume. He was still perplexed even as he grabbed his early Christmas gifts.

Sonko didn't hesitate to ask Lava Lava's Dj to pick a pair of shoes also and he happily grabbed a pair of slides while stating that they have always been his favourite.

Lava Lava will perform at Club Volume in Mombasa on Christmas Eve alongside his Dj.

