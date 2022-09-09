Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi hints at undergoing surgery for weight loss

In a question-and-answer session on her Instagram stories, Saumu said she wished she could go back to a smaller body, something that would now require a cosmetic procedure.

“Hey beautiful what’s your current weight,” a curious follower asked.

Saumu responded: “Of late I don’t know but I’m really considering doing a gastric bypass soon. I miss being tiny or should I wait for the new body I will be given in heaven."

Saumu Mbuvi hints at undergoing cosmetic surgery Pulse Live Kenya

A gastric bypass is a type of weight-loss surgery that involves creating a small pouch from the stomach and connecting the newly created pouch directly to the small intestine.

After gastric bypass, swallowed food will go into this small pouch of stomach and then directly into the small intestine, thereby bypassing most of your stomach and the first section of your small intestine.

Kenyan celebrities who have undergone gastric bypass

Several high-profile persons have undergone weight loss surgeries among them Los Angeles Counsel General Big Ted who underwent gastric bypass surgery in India before he vowed to shed weight to a healthier 90kg.

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu is among Kenyan celebrities who have opened up on getting gastric bypass surgery to help him shed weight.

Raburu said that he decided to go for the surgery after many attempts of trying to work with fitness trainers didn't work.

Host Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that his body formed a pattern of shedding weight and gaining it back and so he had to look for a more permanent solution.

At the time, in May 2022, the 10 Over 10 host was facing health risks that required him to seek alternative means.