Media Personality Millard Ayo became the second person in Sub-Saharan Africa to accumulate over 1 Billion views on his YouTube channel, months after Diamond Platnumz achieved a similar milestone.

The Clouds FM presenter is also ranked at number 2 when it comes to people with most YouTube subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa. He joined the streaming platform on September 23, 2012 and currently has over 1,146,195,984 views and 3.31M subscribers.

The Award winning TV and Radio Personality, is the founder and CEO of Ayo TV, a digital media house in Tanzania.

Media Personality Millard Ayo with Vido

Ayo shared photos of the plaque he received from the YouTube Management, recognizing his new accomplishment on the streaming platform.

He (Ayo) may not be a famous name in Kenya but is a hot commodity in Tanzania. He is one of the biggest and most sought after Radio and TV personality who earns a lot of money for simply doing what they love.

With over 8.9 Million followers on Instagram, hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter and close to 2.6 Million likes on Facebook, Millard Ayo has secured his place at the top of the social media game.

Media Personality Millar Ayo

In 2015, Millard disclosed that he was earning over Sh1 million shillings a month via his YouTube Channel.

In October last year, singer Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz become the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel since it was started back in 2011.

Currently he stands at 4.88M subscribers and 1,316,395,795 views and counting.