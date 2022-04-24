RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Milly Chebby reveals she quit job at DP Ruto's office

Milly Chebby
Milly Chebby

In an Interview with SPM Buzz, content creator Milly Chebby revealed that she used to be employed by the government before resigning to focus on her influencer career.

She has revealed that she worked at the Office of the Prime Minister and later at the Office of the Deputy President, both stints at the Public relations department.

“I was in the public relations department at the Office of the Prime Minister and then the office of the deputy president William Ruto. That is when I resigned,” she stated.

Milly explained that she resigned because the job had become monotonous.

“I resigned because personally, I love challenges. Every day I love waking up to something new. I don’t like the obvious monotony and mark timing and no growth whatsoever… There are times I would get to the office at 10:00 a.m. because I had no motivation,” she stated.

The content creator adds that she has no regrets whatsoever given her pay was little.

Milly is married to comedian and influencer Terrence Creative.

In a past revelation, she noted that she used to hate her husband's former job of hosting events at city clubs during the first five years they were dating.

“When we met he used to like emceeing in clubs and he was paid peanuts. He was working alongside friends and they were paid Sh3,000 and each would get Sh1,500. I didn’t like it. Whenever I would go to pick him up, he would tell club bouncers he doesn’t know me,” she recalled.

The couple have been through thick and thin. They almost separated and Chebby reveals she almost cheated on Terrence when he had an affair with someone else.

