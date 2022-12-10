Milly Wa Jesus cautioned against gastric balloon weight loss procedure

Milly had apparently warmed up to the idea of undergoing the weight-loss procedure that was also endorsed by her husband, Kabi Wa Jesus, but her mother had a different opinion.

A video posted on the couple’s You Tube channel shows the mother of two informing her mother of the plans to go to Turkey for the procedure.

Milly’s mother expresses her opposition to the procedure, noting that she looked fine as she was.

"Aki please, usimeze hio kitu. Wewe usifanye plastic surgery. Na si uko sawa, naskianga Kabi akisema uko tu sawa. Let me ask you, you have a husband, why are you looking for mahips? Women feel good about the opposite gender," she said.

Milly's declined to give her blessings for the content creator to proceed with the procedure and explained that according to her, having a big tummy is normal as the content creator had given birth to many kids.

The content creator also expressed her desire to undergo plastic surgery in the future, explaining that she is planning on enlarging some parts of her body just to feel good about herself.

Pulse Live Kenya

The content creator tried to convince her mother that the procedure was part of a job she was doing would be paid for it, but this too failed to convince her mother who stood firm telling her not to proceed with it.

"Wacha vitu kama hizo, wewe kaa vile uko, you are okay (Don’t do such things, remain as you are, you are okay)," Milly’s mother said.