Minicheps celebrates fans for gifting her 1st ever major award for her work

Masia Wambua

The visual arts thanked her fans for voting for her to win her first-ever award.

Pulse Arts Influencer of the Year Minicheps
Pulse Arts Influencer of the Year Minicheps

Catherine Jepkemoi alias Minicheps has taken to her social media to thank her fans for voting for her in the just concluded 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards.

The visual artist is known for photoshopping miniature versions of herself in photos and conveyed that the Arts Influencer of the Year title is her first major accolade as a content creator.

"Won the Pulse influencer award. Vile mliniinua nifikie (the way you lifted me to reach) my very first award. Thank you," she wrote.

Minicheps beat nine other contestants in the category to take home the award. Those nominated alongside her in the category included Wixx Mangutha, Ed Wainaina, Rammzy, Maina Minds, Mwadzame, Braintext Creation, Tinashe Mwaniki, Jonewa, and Naomi Nyambura (Nashomy).

Visual arts creator, Minicheps
Visual arts creator, Minicheps Pulse Live Kenya

Minicheps got to be known for her creativity back in 2021 but before she came to the public limelight, she had been producing her art for more than two years prior to becoming a darling to her now an ever-increasing number of followers.

Just like it is with other creatives in the industry when Minicheps produced her first pieces of art, she thought that people would be impressed immediately.

Unfortunately, this did not happen and she had to ask her friends and relatives to like and share her work within their circles in order to get publicity and a name for herself in the industry.

Minichep's future looks bright courtesy of the many corporates who are interested in working with her which is evident by the photos she shares.

She has also launched a clothing line 'Minicheps Collections' and she actually dressed herself during the Pulse Influencer awards held at Movenpick Hotel in Nairobi.

