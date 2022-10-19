Minicheps celebrates fans for gifting her with first-ever award

The visual artist who is known for making herself look small in the photos she creates took to her social media and shared a photo of herself being lifted up as she held the award which is her first according to the post.

According to her, it is the fans that lifted, in other words, voted for her to emerge the winner in the category of the Arts Influencer of the Year as she had been listed by the Pulse team alongside other names in the industry.

"Won the Pulse influencer award. Vile mliniinua nifikie (the way you lifted me to reach) my very first award. Thank you," she wrote.

Minicheps beat nine other contestants in the category to take home the award. Those listed alongside her in the category included Wixx Mangutha, Ed Wainaina, Rammzy, Maina Minds, Mwadzame, Braintext Creation, Tinashe Mwaniki, Jonewa, and Naomi Nyambura (Nashomy).

Pulse Live Kenya

Minicheps got to be known for her creativity back in 2021 but before she came to the public limelight, she had been producing her art for more than two years prior to becoming a darling to her now an ever-increasing number of followers.

Just like it is with other creatives in the industry when Minicheps produced her first pieces of art, she thought that people would be impressed immediately.

Unfortunately, this did not happen and she had to ask her friends and relatives to like and share her work within their circles in order to get publicity and a name for herself in the industry.

Minichep's future looks bright courtesy of the many corporates who are interested in working with her which is evident by the photos she shares.