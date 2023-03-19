Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue announce pregnancy 1 month after welcoming newborn

Taking to social media, the elated mother of one shared the news with her fans, posting a pregnancy kit with the caption:

"There is fire on the mountain."

Miracle baby replied to the post with an apology noting that is just three weeks after welcoming their baby and here is more news.

"...ni wiki tatu tangu delivery ya mjunior hii nayo imejitokeza…Babe am sorry." Miracle Baby wrote.

Indeed the couple welcomed their baby on February 17 this year, with the baby being the Mugithi singer’s fifth one.

The pair have confirmed that their bundle of joy was born on February 17, 2023, at 7:00 pm through a short clip that Katrue has shared on her Instagram page.

News of their born baby was shared through the social media handles of the medical facility that they had visited for delivery services before Katrue re-shared the same post.

"Welcome baby Rhonix. Friday 7:00 pm," read Katrue's caption on her Instagram stories segment.

In a previous interview, Miracle Baby made his intention to have 17 children clear, adding that since one woman can not agree to having that number of children, he would have the 17 children with different women.

"No woman will agree to give birth to 17 children. The baby mamas know each other and are on good terms," he said at the time.