Miracle Baby is stable, we no longer need financial help - Carol Katrue

Amos Robi

Miracle baby had earlier sought Sh300,000 to seek medical treatment

Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue
Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue

Gengetone singer Peter Miracle Baby’s wife, Carol Katrue, has said they are no longer in need of financial assistance as his husband is no longer in need of surgery, contrary to an earlier appeal sent by the musician.

According to Carol Katrue, the facility where Miracle Baby had claimed to be seeking treatment misled them about her husband's condition. Saying that they had sought a second opinion, Katrue reported that the new doctors had overruled the need for surgery.

She reiterated that Miracle Baby has had medical issues with his stomach since 2018 which has seen him even undergo surgery in the recent past.

“We went to the first hospital where they did a couple of tests and told us Peter required a surgery since there was a growth developing but we visited another hospital in Naivasha where they told us it was not a growth and there was no need for surgery,” she told YouTuber Mungai Eve in an interview.

Miracle Baby
Miracle Baby

Earlier, Katrue had put up an Instagram post requesting fans to help her raise Sh300,000 to help cater for Miracle Baby’s treatment and which was required urgently.

Carol Katrue also mentioned that from the post she put she only managed to receive Sh1,000 only but thanked Dennis Itumbi who she said sent Sh10,000.

“Actually from the post I made the fans only contributed a total of Sh1,000, we are grateful. I would like to acknowledge Dennis Itumbi, he sent us Sh10,000 and we are very much grateful,” she stated.

Sailors Gang’s Peter Miracle Baby
Sailors Gang's Peter Miracle Baby

Katrue also blasted Miracle Baby’s baby mama, who she said was out to seek sympathy using her child. Tasha, the baby mama, in a recent interview said Miracle Baby had been a good supportive father until he brought Carol Katrue into his life.

Carol Katrue, however, said Tasha was after sympathy adding that Tasha is uncertain of her child's paternity.

Amos Robi

