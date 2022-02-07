Eric Omondi explains why he stopped working with Miss P

In an interview with Mungai Eve, Omondi said that the biggest issue her company had with Miss P was that she never pushes herself or her music.

The funnyman lamented that most of the time he was forced to push and promote Miss P's projects, yet he is not even a musician.

“The only problem with Wamboi (Miss P) and this is one I will tell her for free. Miss P never ever pushes herself. She never ever pushes her projects. We have produced the baby shower song, I was the one posting and she is just there reposting," Eric said.

Eric Omondi and Miss P Pulse Live Kenya

On trying to find out why the singer was always reluctant to share and promote her work, she argued that she is not a social media person.

“What do you mean you are not a social media person you are an artistes. You are an artiste selling products which is you and your projects, so will we know about your projects? so that's the only issue I had with her” Eric queried.

Eric hinted that lack of effort from Miss P in terms of pushing her own projects contributed to his company letting her go.

"It could be one of the main reason of that conversation going that direction because it reached a point the team opted to step a side and allow her to do her own things. she had left everything to me," Omondi noted.

Eric Omondi and Miss P Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Miss P had a different explanation as to why she stopped working with Omondi.

The Baby Shower hit-maker told Mzazi Willy M Tuva that Omondi was not a serious person and he went silent on her after the baby shower project.

“Communication is key, ndio mtaelewana and get to have a clear understanding. After the baby shower events, I tried calling and texting but he did not respond. I have tried even reaching out through his manager but no response.

“I just don’t think he’s a serious person. Ukiwa na intention ya kufanya kitu, you take initiative. Na in this case she , tungeketi chini na lawyers tu-discuss hizi vitu, tu-sign documents na kazi ianze kufanywa,” explained Miss P.

In late 2021, Comedian Eric Omondi subjected his over 3.7 million followers to confusion after alleging that he is expecting a baby with singer Miss P.

“I met this Beautiful Woman 5 months ago in an event I was hosting. Whatever happened happened and I promised her I would take every Responsibility. Children are a blessing from God. @officialmissp_,” Eric Omondi’s post read.

The post sparked mixed reactions among his funs and followers with a section congratulating them, while others were quick to note that it was Photoshop.