Mixed emotions as Akisa Wandera announces exit from KTN on air [Video]

He described the moment as bittersweet as she transitions to her new role at the British Broadcasting Corporation.

“Time has come for me to move on to a new assignment, time really does move fast. A mixed bag of emotions for me as I exit this stage. Tonight I bid you goodbye dear viewer with a grateful heart, it has been an immense pleasure and great honour that you have trusted me to inform you for all these years.

“Thank you for always tuning in, thank you for the support for these six years I have been on air here on KTN News. Thank you for all your feedback over the years that have helped me in building this career,” she said.

Akisa also thanked her colleagues at Standard Group for granting her the opportunity and supporting her in the role.

One of her closest colleagues, Zubeida Koome personally baked the outgoing news anchor a cake and brought it to the office.

Zkananu - We will miss you @akisawandera 😢😢 tonight it has dawned on me that you are leaving, sikutaka kuamini, but I believe tutaonana hii town. You are a star, destined for greatness, I believe in you and know what you’re capable of, Keep soaring high darling….I’ll be here, cheering you all the way. Napenda wewe sana, Mungu akutangulie unakoenda 🙌🏾 Stay blessed.

Mkilobi - Akisa My Love. Today being your last day at KTN, Mixed feelings are littered everywhere. Much as we are genuinely happy for your new challenge we will definitely MISS the Sunshine that you bring to us. You were the life of 2nd floor. . Always know that I am just a text away. Lots Love Mukhana❤

Akisa joins BBC

According to credible sources at KTN, Wandera has accepted a new position at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

She was one of the long-serving prime time news anchors at the station, working alongside other reputable journalists like Ken Mijungu and Lindah Oguttu.

Akisa started her media career at GBS TV and moved to Ebru in 2014 as a news reporter before becoming an anchor at the same station.

She joined KTN in 2016 and worked her way to become a mainstay at the station.