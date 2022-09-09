RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks [Video]

Amos Robi

Sonie said she was shaving to see whether things were going to change for the better for her

Carrol Sonie shaves dreadlocks
Carrol Sonie shaves dreadlocks

Kenyan model Muthoni Nge'the, popularly known by her nickname Sonie, has had a change of look after she cut her signature dreadlocks

Sonie shared a video of a barber cutting her locks one by one leaving only a few inches of her thick black natural hair.

“Tumenyoa tuone kama mambo itaenda sawa. Anyways, new look loading,” she wrote on her Instagram.

She, however, admitted missing her old look which has been her identifier since she became an internet sensation.

“I will definitely miss you,” she wrote.

Sonie’s fans praised her new look saying it was a good idea to get rid of the locks.

alice_njoki_You already transformed looking pretty and young😍😍

meryl_kemboi Very beautiful 😍

archieyot ❤️❤️❤️I love the new look

habibathuma Uko smart sana ukitoa hizo dread

primellah I also cut mine n am kinda relieved 😂

crysherp Aki I waa waiting for this momment wacha tu...u look good hun...I man supper good❤️❤️

sarahwanaga.w Wooooooooowwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️best decision ever I've been waiting for this moment for long

malidee5 Congratulations. You look pretty now darling

romessa_achieng_keith Don't do those dreads again, see how u look pretty without them

Carrol Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks
Carrol Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks Carrol Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Screenshot]

Sonie has followed the path recently taken up by singer Dufla Diligon who cut his dreadlocks as he eyes the love of businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai.

Dufla said he was in the pursuit to win Anerlisa’s heart and the first step had been attained which was cutting off short his hair.

“I had to comply, Anerlisa what else do you want me to change?” Anerlisa said.

READ: Sonnie teases fans with her new bae

YouTuber and digital influencer Sean Andrew Kibaki also opted to switch up his look by cutting off his dreadlocks.

For the longest time since coming into the limelight, Sean has maintained his deadlocks as his signature look but that officially changed.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
