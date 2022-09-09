Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks [Video]

Sonie shared a video of a barber cutting her locks one by one leaving only a few inches of her thick black natural hair.

“Tumenyoa tuone kama mambo itaenda sawa. Anyways, new look loading,” she wrote on her Instagram.

She, however, admitted missing her old look which has been her identifier since she became an internet sensation.

“I will definitely miss you,” she wrote.

Sonie’s fans praised her new look saying it was a good idea to get rid of the locks.

alice_njoki_You already transformed looking pretty and young😍😍

meryl_kemboi Very beautiful 😍

archieyot ❤️❤️❤️I love the new look

habibathuma Uko smart sana ukitoa hizo dread

primellah I also cut mine n am kinda relieved 😂

crysherp Aki I waa waiting for this momment wacha tu...u look good hun...I man supper good❤️❤️

sarahwanaga.w Wooooooooowwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️best decision ever I've been waiting for this moment for long

malidee5 Congratulations. You look pretty now darling

romessa_achieng_keith Don't do those dreads again, see how u look pretty without them

Carrol Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks Pulse Live Kenya

Sonie has followed the path recently taken up by singer Dufla Diligon who cut his dreadlocks as he eyes the love of businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai.

Dufla said he was in the pursuit to win Anerlisa’s heart and the first step had been attained which was cutting off short his hair.

“I had to comply, Anerlisa what else do you want me to change?” Anerlisa said.

YouTuber and digital influencer Sean Andrew Kibaki also opted to switch up his look by cutting off his dreadlocks.