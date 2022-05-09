Moses Kuria gave Eric Omondi & I a fully paid trip to Las Vegas - Chipukeezy [Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Moses Kuria gave Eric Omondi & I a fully paid trip to Las Vegas - Chipukeezy

Denis Mwangi

Moses Kuria sent the two to get US comedian and media personality Trevor Noah to perform in the country

Kenyan comedian and NACDA Director Vincent Mwasia, alias Chipukeezy disclosed how he travelled to the US for the first time courtesy of Gatundu MP Moses Kuria around 2018/17.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Iko Nini podcast, Chipukeezy said that the US trip coincided with his plans to quit Kiss 100 as well as Kuria’s plans to launch his TV station.

Chipukeezy had been trying to apply for his visa which proved to be a hard task until fellow comedian Eric Omondi introduced him to the Gatundu MP who was also scheduled to travel to the US.

Kuria then included the former Kiss 100 presenter in his entourage which helped expedite his visa application.

He called his office and told them to help me by writing a letter, including me in his team and we went with him to the US Embassy for interviews,” Chipukeezy recalled.

At the time the MP was planning to launch his TV station by inviting US comedian and media personality Trevor Noah to perform in the country, so he asked Eric Omondi and Chipukeezy to travel ahead and establish contact and paid for their travel and accommodation for five days.

Safe to say the efforts to get Trevor Noah to perform in Kenya did not bear fruit.

Omondi also had a show in Las Vegas the following day when Kuria also joined them.

The trip gave Chipukeezy the courage he needed to leave radio and focus on his growing comedy career which earned him more money than his employer.

I resigned from Kiss 100 while I was in Las vegas. I had told Patrick Quarcoo I wanted to leave but he declined my request. I told Caroline Mutoko and she gave me her blessings. However, nobody would accept my resignation.

When I got the visa I just left for the US. If you go online you can find my resignation letter. I wrote the ‘love’ letter while in Vegas,” the comedian recalled.

A love letter to my dear kiss fm. .. Babe!!. We have been together for the last 3 years,we have grown in love and friendship,we have bonded through laughter and hardships, daily sharing our lives with Kenyans and each other,” part of the public resignation letter read.

Chipukeezy stayed for five days in the US courtesy of the MP who had already left for Dubai.

Denis Mwangi

