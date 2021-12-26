Most stylish celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Most celebrities are now investing in stylists to help them put together a perfect look for the red carpet.

Celebrities are now using fashion to define their brands, promote their work and even build partnerships.

We have compiled a list of stars who are always making fashion statements.

Juma Jux

Apart from his timeless music, there is another thing that stands out with Juma and that is his enviable sense of fashion.

Jux is not just fashionable but has also possesses a refined and fearless personal style.

He doesn’t shy away from bold colours and mixes vintage-inspired with on-trend ensembles to rock high-end, urban street wear for a truly stand-out look.

Kate Actress

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress is a talented performer with several accolades to her name due to her outstanding acting skills.

However, she has also been crowned ‘Most Stylish’ celebrity in Kenya and the larger East Africa on several occasions. She always stands out with her sense of fashion, and knows how to dress her curvy body.

Jamal Gaddafi

Jamal Gaddafi is a celebrated TV host who rose to fame after winning KTN's reality show The Presenter and now hosts a music show dubbed Mzuqa. Men will definitely admit he has a really good fashion sense that's not so easy to keep up with.

Being the face of the station demands a lot from presenters but Jamal has managed to keep up with the changing trends in the world of fashion.

The Dapper Brother

Muruki Kagiri, popularly known as The Dapper Brother, is a fashion blogger, influencer and stylist. He is extremely passionate about men's fashion and inspires fans by sharing his designs on his social media pages. He is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

Otile Brown

Apart from the good music that he has kept on giving his fans, Otile Brown dressing code can't go unnoticed on any given occasion.

The Just in Love Music CEO, knows how to play around with casual and official outfits.

Octopizzo

Besides being freaking good at dropping hits, he’s also a doting father, philanthropist, and a style icon. Hip hop goes hand in hand with swag and Namba Nane’s finest definitely knows how to keep it swaggy.

G-Nako

G-Nako whose real name is George Sixtus Mdemu was born in Arusha in the month of May 1983.

He is a member of the vibrant Afro-HipHop Music Group called Weusi and his sense of style can’t go unnoticed whenever he steps out.

Masterpiece

The 'Chini ya Mwamba' hitmaker is without a doubt one of the most fashionable male celebrities in Kenya. Unlike other Gospel artistes, Masterpiece has an edgy appearance as he sports colored hair and the latest trendy outfits; it's safe to say that he has an eye for what's stylish. He has a good sense of fashion.

Neomi Nga’ng’a

Being the force behind Style by Neomi. This actress knows how to dress her plus size body, and when talking about fashion, she can’t go unnoticed among African entertainers.

The lady, who champions the Plus Size models, has managed to turn tables around with her unique kind of dressing.

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan

Citizen TV power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan continue to serve couple goals since being paired as “Nipashe Wikendi” duo.

The two love birds always report on duty, dressed to kill with Lulu rocking well designed Kitenge’s as Abdalla borrows the remaining material for his pocket square and Neck tie.

Lulu and Rashid, who became the first Kenyan Couple to anchor news together, have impressed their followers with their eye-catching sense of fashion.

George Dufanda and Sarah Mukami

Kenyan celebrity Barber George Dufanda and his girlfriend Sarah Mukami are always rocking matching outfits and their sense of fashion is dope.

Jacky Vike

Her fashion style in ‘Papa Shirandula’ show is very questionable but away from the Citizen TV show Jacky Vike always wows us with her streetwear and personal style.

Anita Gaitho

It wouldn’t be a fashion list without one of the best bodies around now would it? Anita Gaitho has a fabulous body which she dresses in clothes that make you go whoa!

Fena Gitu

Fena is proof that even a tomboy look can be very sexy and more ladies should embrace it just like Fena has. I mean just look at her.

Joy Kendi

There is a reason why she is the most sought after style blogger around, because her personality, body and her style are popping!

She is beautiful, bold, sassy and confident in her skin. The YouTuber and fashion blogger has proved that she is unstoppable in her queendom.

She never falls short of bringing out the best of her fashion sense.

Nimrod Nick

Is a fashion stylist and designer who makes suits and African wear. He has dressed celebrities like, Seth Gor, Johnson Mwakazi, Boneye of P-UNIT, Brown Muazo, Oga obina, Jimmy Gait, Deejay exclusive, Trio Mio among others.

Lisa Gaitho

It seems that fashion runs in the Gaitho blood as evidenced by Lisa’s and Anita’s fashionable looks. The twins have put their refined tastes to good use and established Siri Studio a clothing brand.

Sarah Hassan

Actress Sarah Hassan is among celebrties who have mastered the art of dressing the bodies and she is always stunning in every outfit she puts on. Mrs. Dale's impressive style has been chronicled all over Instagram over the years.

Bridget Shighadi

This petite beauty rose to fame as the pretty young thing on Nick Mutuma’s arm but she has risen to become a reputable fashionista and influencer.

Anita Fabiola

Former NTV presenter Anita Kyarimpa famously known as Anita Fabiola is one of the highest paid presenters in Uganda and as it appears a good portion of her money goes on her outfits. The gorgeous Anita Fabiola knows how to dress her body.

Nancie Mwai

Nancie is a beauty and fashion blogger, a darling loved by many.

She has been in the fashion industry for a long time, something that made her make a name for herself. She is daring, outgoing and her fashion sense is just mind-blowing.

Fashionable Stepmum

Catherine is a fashion blogger who runs ‘fashionable stepmum’ a blog she created to highlight her transition from a single girl to a stepmum. Her style of dressing is dope.

Other of the list include;

Diamond Platnumz

Hamisa Mobetto

Ommy Dimpoz

Fahyvanny

Yvonne Okwara

Jokate Mwegelo

Nick Mutuma

Lillian Muli

Kiamanzi

