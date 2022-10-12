Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Former Citizen TV presenter Kimani Mbugua’s mother Peris Mbugua has refuted claims by her son that he is being held at Mathari Hospital as a form of punishment.
Kimani says he was discharged from a psychiatric hold at Mathari Hospital but his parents have objected to his release.
Kimani through his social media pages accused his parents of extending his psychiatric hold at Mathari to punish him despite an alleged clearance for discharge from his doctors.
"I appeal to all people who know me to kindly appeal to my parents to let me out of Mathare Hospital. I came here after a brief psychotic episode on the 4th of August and was discharged on the 10th of the same month. My parents have left me here to punish me," Kimani wrote on his Twitter page.
Kimani’s mother has, however, denied the allegations by his son saying he is not fit for discharge.
Speaking to this writer, Kimani's mother stated that the former TV presenter is yet to complete therapy sessions prescribed by the doctor. She attributed the protests by Kimani to the short period of time she has not been able to visit him in the hospital due to tough situations.
“Kimani understands how hard we are struggling to ensure he is well, doctors have told me he still requires one more therapy session before he is discharged. He chose to be admitted there and we supported him and we are working to ensure he also leaves the hospital,” Ms. Mbugua insisted.
She revealed that she was eager to have her son home and was going to pick him up strictly on the doctor's call.
“I think it's because I have not been there for a while so he thinks I have left him but that is because I commute all the way from Murang’a and these recent times have been hard so I have not seen him since last Monday,” the mother said.
Kimani was a presenter on Citizen TV until 2020. He left the RMS station after challenges with his personal life but would later pick up a presenter position at Kenyans.co.ke through 2021. Earlier this year, in April, he launched his own self-titled podcast.
