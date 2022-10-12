RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Amos Robi

Kimani says he was discharged from a psychiatric hold at Mathari Hospital but his parents have objected to his release.

Former Citizen TV presenter Kimani Mbugua
Former Citizen TV presenter Kimani Mbugua

Former Citizen TV presenter Kimani Mbugua’s mother Peris Mbugua has refuted claims by her son that he is being held at Mathari Hospital as a form of punishment.

Read Also

Kimani through his social media pages accused his parents of extending his psychiatric hold at Mathari to punish him despite an alleged clearance for discharge from his doctors.

"I appeal to all people who know me to kindly appeal to my parents to let me out of Mathare Hospital. I came here after a brief psychotic episode on the 4th of August and was discharged on the 10th of the same month. My parents have left me here to punish me," Kimani wrote on his Twitter page.

Kimani’s mother has, however, denied the allegations by his son saying he is not fit for discharge.

Kimani Mbugua
Kimani Mbugua Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Citizen TV journalist opens up about battling depression & suicidal thoughts

Speaking to this writer, Kimani's mother stated that the former TV presenter is yet to complete therapy sessions prescribed by the doctor. She attributed the protests by Kimani to the short period of time she has not been able to visit him in the hospital due to tough situations.

“Kimani understands how hard we are struggling to ensure he is well, doctors have told me he still requires one more therapy session before he is discharged. He chose to be admitted there and we supported him and we are working to ensure he also leaves the hospital,” Ms. Mbugua insisted.

READ: Citizen TV presenter forced to apologize days after denouncing SDA Church in rant video

Kimani Mbugua
Kimani Mbugua Why I moved from NTV to Citizen TV- Kimani Mbugua opens up (Exclusive) Pulse Live Kenya

She revealed that she was eager to have her son home and was going to pick him up strictly on the doctor's call.

“I think it's because I have not been there for a while so he thinks I have left him but that is because I commute all the way from Murang’a and these recent times have been hard so I have not seen him since last Monday,” the mother said.

Kimani was a presenter on Citizen TV until 2020. He left the RMS station after challenges with his personal life but would later pick up a presenter position at Kenyans.co.ke through 2021. Earlier this year, in April, he launched his own self-titled podcast.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Video: Zari shows off her new Ferrari

Video: Zari shows off her new Ferrari

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love is now on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love is now on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Nviiri the Storyteller headline OktobaFest in Eldoret [Photos]

Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Nviiri the Storyteller headline OktobaFest in Eldoret [Photos]

The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]

The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]

Diamond's new song hits 10 million views

Diamond's new song hits 10 million views

Kamene devastated after losing money to scammers

Kamene devastated after losing money to scammers

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Vera Sidika

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]