Moya David treats lover Branz Julie Ndunge to exquisite birthday celebration

Content creator David Moya has heaped praises on his girlfriend Branz Julie Ndunge while celebrating her birthday.
Expressing the depth of his love in words, Moya penned a heartwarming birthday message in appreciation of the fellow content creator who he affectionately referred top as the perfect match to his heart.
Moya chose to celebrate the day by sharing some of their precious moments together captured on camera as Branz turned 22.
The carousel shared by the content creator told part of their love story as captured in photos, giving his followers on social media a front-row seat into their relationship and best moments.
He hailed Branz Julie Ndunge was, "the perfect match to my heart," indicating that they complement each other in a unique way and continue to celebrate their beautiful love story.
Moya expresses the depth of his love in words
“Happy birthday to the perfect match to my heart. May your birthday strengthen the cord of our love and here’s a big hug 🫂 to help you kickstart your day with love and energy🥳 The depth of my emotions and my passion for you overwhelm me 🥹," Moya wrote.
No regrets getting into a relationship with Branz
He added that the decision to pursue Branz and get into a relationship with her is one he has no regrets about as the journey together has been simply amazing.
"Falling in love with you babbyy is one of the best decisions I have ever made💯 You confirm to me daily that I was always right to choose you😌,,,,,,,, As you celebrate your day and all its snares, I want you to know you are the best version of yourself. You are all that life can give and more," Moya stated.
He also shared photos taken during a treat as they bonded over a meal while spending quality time together.