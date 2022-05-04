RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MP Mohamed Ali pays tribute to his late father 15 years on

Former KBC new anchor Bonnie Musambi has also paid tribute to his mother who passed on 2 years ago

Nyali Member of Parliament (MP) Mohamed Ali has penned down a heartfelt tribute in memory of his late father who passed on 15 years ago.

The former media personality said that he visited his father’s grave to pray for him after the Eid prayers.

In his post, Ali asked God to have mercy on his father and all those who passed on with hope for life after death.

“Today after the Eid Prayers i visited my Dad’s grave to pray for him. This is my 15th year of visiting the graveyard, reflecting and reminding myself of death as well as life after. May Allah have mercy on him and those who have gone ahead of us, and those who come later on, and we shall, God willing join them. Ameen,” reads Mohamed Ali’s tribute

On the other hand, former KBC radio and TV personality Bonnie Musambi has also paid tribute to his mother who passed away, two years ago.

“4th May. What a date! It's exactly two years since my beloved mum and friend went to be with the Lord.

"Mum, keep resting well. Your last born will continue to make you proud as pledged,” Bonnie Musambi shared.

Musambi who his vying for the Kitui Central parliamentary seat lost his mother on May 4th, 2020.

“Ai mum!😭😭😭😭 We took this photo just last week, now today you have left me!!!!!! What??? I will need 50 years to believe this,” said Musembi.

In February 8, 2022, Musambi hosted his last on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) - ex exiting the station after 14 years.

The former KBC Radio Taifa and KBC Channel One news anchor believes he is an able leader and wants to deliver to the people of Kitui if elected MP.

Musambi joined Kenya Broadcasting Corporation in 2007 as a radio host and a TV news anchor for Kiswahili bulletins and commentator since November 2009. He was popularly known for his unique style of ending his bulletins.

Bonnie also used to be a debate moderator for the popular BBC Sema Kenya show.

