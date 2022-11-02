MP Peter Salasya's proposal to Azziad receives mixed reactions

The hilarious youthful politician who is serving his first term as a member of Parliament expressed his desire to use the popular TikToker Azziad Nasenya as a brand ambassador in Kakamega County.

But his desire to have her as an ambassador was received differently by a section of netizens who had different opinions on the move by the legislator.

Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Youthful MP Peter Salasya searching for a wife with these qualities

"There is this Girl from Luhya land called Azziad Nasenya who made Vaida song go viral. Am looking for her she is such an inspirational Girl who can be a brand ambassador for us from Kakamega County," Peter Salasya posed.

It is not clear whether he meant what he said or he was headed in a different direction if anything is to go by the comments received from the netizens online.

The legislator who is yet to marry recently said that he was looking for a wife and he has already received proposals from a number of ladies who have shown interest in becoming his wife and one has met him in public already.

Pulse Live Kenya

The woman, who identified herself as Lydia Ronald, met the MP in Parliament buildings over lunch but there is not much that transpired. The only promise the legislator is on record saying is that he was going to support her endeavors as she revealed that she was a musician.