RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola speak about wedding plans, want a very intimate ceremony

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola
Nigerian music star Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

In the latest episode of their podcast, How Far, the celebrity couple said they plan to have a private wedding ceremony.

Recommended articles

According to the billionaire heiress, she has always been a private person hence the decision to have a small wedding ceremony.

Temi and Mr Eazi have a podcast together [Instagram/Eazi]
Temi and Mr Eazi have a podcast together [Instagram/Eazi] Pulse Nigeria

Mr Eazi agreed with his wife to be as he gave reasons why a lot of people won't be attending their wedding.

The couple said they expect nothing less than ten close family and friends at their wedding ceremony.

On a lighter note, Temi said anyone who wants them to have a big wedding should be ready to pay ten thousand dollars per person or one million dollars for a table.

Eazi also revealed he would love to have an afterparty with twenty guests after the wedding ceremony.

Mr Eazi proposed to Temi in April 2022.

Mr Eazi and Temi have had one of the most beautiful and interesting relationships in the entertainment space.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the music star recounted how he met the billionaire heiress.

"I met Temi in London. It was an event, her sister invited me to an event. Her sister was playing at the event, somewhere in Nightbridge and she said, oh come out come out, follow me to this event, so I followed her to the event and then she was deejaying and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting down and just watching her," he said.

However, Eazi said Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy didn't, at any point, formally introduce Temi as her sister or him as a friend.

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola] Pulse Nigeria

Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.

He is a pioneer of Banku Music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

While Temi is one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Singer Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks

Singer Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video]

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video]

US-based Kenyan star King Kanja hints on collabo with Rick Ross, meets Belaire CEO

US-based Kenyan star King Kanja hints on collabo with Rick Ross, meets Belaire CEO

Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update

Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Rashid Abdalla's reaction after Simple Boy named Lulu Hassan as Tanzanian president

Rashid Abdalla's reaction after Simple Boy named Lulu Hassan as Tanzanian president

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola speak about wedding plans, want a very intimate ceremony

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola speak about wedding plans, want a very intimate ceremony

Singer Otile Brown shares reason he can't get into politics

Singer Otile Brown shares reason he can't get into politics

TV host and YouTuber Maureen Waititu in mourning

TV host and YouTuber Maureen Waititu in mourning

Trending

Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

Alex Mwakideu with Jalango staffers

Bahati calls out wife Diana Marua over her dressing

Singer Bahati and Diana Marua

Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years

Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba and President Uhuru Kenyatta posing for a photo

Jalango's employees on the run after stealing money from his car

Aspiring Lang'ata MP and entertainer Felix Odiwuor, Jalang'o