Mr Seed's open letter to Bahati as he goes for Mathare MP seat

In his strongly worded letter, Seed reminisced on the days they used to share a single room while living in Mathare, while trying to make a name for themselves in the music industry.

According to the Around hitmaker, poverty was part of their daily life but it never stopped them from dreaming big.

“I will not talk about our growth because no one doesn't know about our struggles growing up. We experienced what poverty tasted like. We ate and drank poverty but what kept us going was a little hope that one day we will make I,” Mr Seed wrote.

He added: “'Nilizaliwa Huruma' isn't just a line to a song to make a good hook but a testament of how we loved our home Huruma in Mathare. It was all we had, a place to call home. I remember us sleeping down (literally) you shared with me your vision for the people and how when you get blessed you will like to bless other.”

The Starborn Empire CEO has also promised to support Bahati’s parliamentary bid – describing him as the leader the people of Mathare deserve.

“You are not a politician, but a leader. I pray the people of Mathare get to know how your intentions for them are pure. I support you my brother,” the singer added.

Upon seeing Mr Seed’s message, Bahati appreciated the star for always supporting his dreams and ambitions.

“I appreciate and Love You my brother ❤ Thank you for this. It's time to make all those dreams that seemed impossible to our society come True 🙏,” reads a reply from Bahati.

Bahati & Mr Seed end beef 2 years after fallout

In May 2021, Bahati and Mr Seed buried their hatchet, two years after their nasty fallout. The EMB boss shared a teaser of Seed’s video saying that his first brother had a new song, and his fans should go watch the song on YouTube and push it to the top of the trending chat.

Mr Seed left EMB records

In January 2019, Mr Seed parted ways with Bahati’s EMB (Eastland’s Most Beloved) Records where he had been signed for two years.