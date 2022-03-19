RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MKU billionaire immortalises Churchill

Denis Mwangi

This will serve as a reminder of Churchill's impact in Kenya for generations to come

Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47

Comedian and radio presenter Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki has been given the honour of having an institute at the Mt Kenya University named after him.

Mt Kenya University on Saturday March 19, launched the Churchill Institute of Performing Arts at the institution's main campus in Thika, Kiambu County.

The department was renamed the Churchill Institute of Performing Arts by MKU Chairman and philanthropist Simon Gicharu attributing it to the comedian’s contribution to the growth of Kenya’s performance industry.

Having started as an actor at the Kenya National Theatre, Ndambuki went on to become a mainstay in Kenya’s comedy industry with the introduction of Churchill Show.

Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre at Mount Kenya University
Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre at Mount Kenya University Pulse Live Kenya

The Churchill Institute of Performing Arts will be domiciled at Mt Kenya University’s Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre and will also serve as a reminder of the comedian's impact in Kenya for generations to come.

The institute’s launch is a precursor to the unveiling of the revamped Churchill Show which will be held on Saturday night, March 19.

Today is a great day for the future of the entertainment industry not only in Kenya but also Africa.

Kenya’s foremost entertainer finds a home in Kenya’s most successful Institute of Performing and Creative Arts among universities in Kenya,” said Gicharu.

Students who exhibit potential of excellence in the performance arts will be granted scholarships just like universities in the US which offer scholarships based on talent.

Mount Kenya University Chairman Simon Gicharu
Mount Kenya University Chairman Simon Gicharu Pulse Live Kenya

The MKU-Churchill Institute of Performing and Creative Arts is modelled on the Oxford University Dramatic Society. Founded by Alec MacKinnon in 1885, it has produced many famous faces we see in films and theatres today. These include actors Rowan Rowan Atkinson (popularly known as “Mr. Bean”), and Hugh Grant whose movies have grossed more than US$ 3 billion around the globe,” he noted.

Daniel Ndambuki’s Laugh Industries, which produces The Churchill Show, in February terminated its partnership with Nation Media Group-owned TV station NTV, which had broadcasted the comedy show since 2007.

Production costs and logistics are some of the reasons that Laugh Industries terminated its partnership with NTV.

Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47
Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47 Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47 Pulse Live Kenya

Churchill said that the Comedy show would return on March 19, 2022 and would air on TV47 which is owed by Mt Kenya University.

“On 19th March @mountkenyauni Inside the ultra modern 3000 seater Mwai Kibaki Convention centre.,Thika We bring you back what you’ve been asking for @churchillshow on the MOVE!!!

"Super excited to be back on stage with new big acts and a whole New Experience…and yes we have a new Home,” read an announcement from Churchill.

Denis Mwangi

MKU billionaire immortalises Churchill

