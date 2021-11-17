RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Much anticipated film featuring Nyawara Ndambia & Melvin Alusa released [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The long awaited film “The More Things Change” features actors like; Nyawara Ndambia, Melvin Alusa, Bryan Ngatia among others.

Actor Melvin Alusa and actress Nyawara Ndambia
Actor Melvin Alusa and actress Nyawara Ndambia

The much anticipated film "The More things Change" has finally been released. “The More Things Change”, or TMTC for short, which is a fiction anthology feature film from the Nest collective premiered officially on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

TMTC has been described as a slow-burn, cerebral, dramatic thriller. It boasts the unique narrative of looking back into Kenya’s political past, and then exploring the present, as well as imagining an exciting potential speculative future, to explore resistance by individuals and communities.

The feature film which has been co-directed by collective members Akati Khasiani and Mars Maasai, explores what happens when an ordinary girl takes on a powerful adversary at great personal cost.

Nyawara Ndambia led actress in “The More Things Change
Nyawara Ndambia led actress in “The More Things Change" Actor Melvin Alusa and actress Nyawara Ndambia Pulse Live Kenya

In the film, the talented Nyawara Ndambia takes the star role. A fiery performer of great flexibility and power, Nyawara was most recently seen in the highly acclaimed Kenyan comedic drama Supa Modo, where she starred as the beautiful, determined and assertive Mwix.

TMTC also features several other Kenyan stage, TV and film actors of note! These include Melvin Alusa (Mission To Rescue, Crime and Justice, The First Grader, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind), Bryan Ngatia (Too Early For Birds), Emmanuel Mugo (Sense8, Pillow Talk, This Is Life) and young luminary Stycie Waweru (Supa Modo, Just In Time, Lusala).

Actress Nyawara Ndambia
Actress Nyawara Ndambia Actor Melvin Alusa and actress Nyawara Ndambia Pulse Live Kenya

“We’re really happy to be so close to the release, after many months of work from so many talented people. We can’t wait to see how folks will react!” said Njeri Gitungo, the Nest’s head producer.

The film was made in partnership with Forum Civ, as part of the Wajibu Wetu program and its now available on YouTube.

Official Film

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Much anticipated film featuring Nyawara Ndambia & Melvin Alusa released [Video]

Much anticipated film featuring Nyawara Ndambia & Melvin Alusa released [Video]

It’s utter mediocrity - Cate Rira on Eric Omondi’s push for revolution

It’s utter mediocrity - Cate Rira on Eric Omondi’s push for revolution

Actress Awinja claps back at critic who tried to attack her [Screenshot]

Actress Awinja claps back at critic who tried to attack her [Screenshot]

Reactions as Konshens says he might not perform in Kenya

Reactions as Konshens says he might not perform in Kenya

Octopizzo's reaction as he makes it to Grammy awards consideration list

Octopizzo's reaction as he makes it to Grammy awards consideration list

Singer Akothee hospitalized, Nelly Oaks gives update

Singer Akothee hospitalized, Nelly Oaks gives update

Juma Jux’s ex-girlfriend released from prison after 8 years [Photo]

Juma Jux’s ex-girlfriend released from prison after 8 years [Photo]

Drama as comedian Eric Omondi is arrested [Video]

Drama as comedian Eric Omondi is arrested [Video]

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Sanaipei Tande opens up on being offered money by Maina Kageni to have his baby [Video]

Sanaipei Tande and Maina Kageni

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

Sauti Sol's Bien breaks down how he will spend his Sh50 million

Sauti’s Sol’s Bien drops much anticipated EP ‘Bald Men Love Better’ ft Aaron Rimbui