Much anticipated film featuring Nyawara Ndambia & Melvin Alusa released [Video]

TMTC has been described as a slow-burn, cerebral, dramatic thriller. It boasts the unique narrative of looking back into Kenya’s political past, and then exploring the present, as well as imagining an exciting potential speculative future, to explore resistance by individuals and communities.

The feature film which has been co-directed by collective members Akati Khasiani and Mars Maasai, explores what happens when an ordinary girl takes on a powerful adversary at great personal cost.

Actor Melvin Alusa and actress Nyawara Ndambia Pulse Live Kenya

In the film, the talented Nyawara Ndambia takes the star role. A fiery performer of great flexibility and power, Nyawara was most recently seen in the highly acclaimed Kenyan comedic drama Supa Modo, where she starred as the beautiful, determined and assertive Mwix.

TMTC also features several other Kenyan stage, TV and film actors of note! These include Melvin Alusa (Mission To Rescue, Crime and Justice, The First Grader, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind), Bryan Ngatia (Too Early For Birds), Emmanuel Mugo (Sense8, Pillow Talk, This Is Life) and young luminary Stycie Waweru (Supa Modo, Just In Time, Lusala).

Actor Melvin Alusa and actress Nyawara Ndambia Pulse Live Kenya

“We’re really happy to be so close to the release, after many months of work from so many talented people. We can’t wait to see how folks will react!” said Njeri Gitungo, the Nest’s head producer.

The film was made in partnership with Forum Civ, as part of the Wajibu Wetu program and its now available on YouTube.