Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has sent his message of condolence to the family of Ambassador Denis Afande, family patriarch of popular Kenyan Deejay, DJ Nruff.
Mudavadi sends condolence message to DJ Nruff’s family
The late Afande served in Washington DC as the Kenyan Ambassador to the US
In his message, the former Vice President described the late Afande as a distinguished career diplomat.
The late Afande had one time served as the Kenyan Ambassador to the US in 1988 as well as the country’s Chief of Protocol.
“I am saddened by the demise of Ambassador Denis Afande, a distinguished career diplomat & one time the Country's Chief of Protocal. He also served in Washington DC as the Kenyan Ambassador to the US in the early 1990s. May the Lord give his family strength during this time,”wrote Mudavadi.
In an emotional post, Dj Nruff described Afande as someone who always made them smile and was saddened by his loss.
“💔💔You Made Everyone Around You Smile💔💔The World Has Lost A Great Man😪😪Miss You Papa😪😪,”wrote Nruff.
The deejay described the deceased as the family patriarch and it was a huge loss to the clan.
“💔💔💔Abamani Clan & Afande Family Patriarch Has Rested💔💔💔Love You Always Papa!!!
