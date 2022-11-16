Samidoh meets Big Ted in LA, hints about his next music tour

The 'Ndiri Mutwe' hitmaker has been out of the country with his visit to the United States for live performances in several states of the continent.

While on his tour of the US, the musician who does most of his songs in his local Kikuyu language took time off his schedule and paid a courtesy call to Thomas Kwaka alias Big Ted, who is the head of the Kenyan Consul in Los Angeles.

The Mugithi maestro had recently been involved in an accident while in the US hailed the consul for the warm reception he received and for the work he is doing in the States.

"I had the great honor to pay a courtesy call on Kenya’s Consul-General to the Us, Thomas Kwaka, alias Big Ted. Thank you so much sir for receiving us with kindness, we are very humbled and grateful to notice the good job you are doing," he said.

He then shared a photo with Big Ted on his Instagram stories saying, 'UK next' which could mean he is headed for the United Kingdom after his US tour.

However, his tour of the United States is still not over as he has live performances in some of the States according to an itinerary he shared saying his focus is to make a change back home.

"We left home to change home! That remains the goal. This Friday, November 18, 2022, Indiana people tupatane site! On Saturday Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee see you in Atlanta Georgia," he said.