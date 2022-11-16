RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samidoh meets Big Ted in LA, hints about his next music tour

Masia Wambua

Samidoh has been in the United States for live performances.

Samidoh and Big Ted
Samidoh and Big Ted

Mugithi musician, Samuel Muchoki better known by his stage name Samidoh has hinted about his next country on his musical tour while still in the United States.

Recommended articles

The 'Ndiri Mutwe' hitmaker has been out of the country with his visit to the United States for live performances in several states of the continent.

While on his tour of the US, the musician who does most of his songs in his local Kikuyu language took time off his schedule and paid a courtesy call to Thomas Kwaka alias Big Ted, who is the head of the Kenyan Consul in Los Angeles.

The Mugithi maestro had recently been involved in an accident while in the US hailed the consul for the warm reception he received and for the work he is doing in the States.

Samidoh and Big Ted
Samidoh and Big Ted Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Samidoh hospitalised in US after being rushed to Emergency Room [Photo]

"I had the great honor to pay a courtesy call on Kenya’s Consul-General to the Us, Thomas Kwaka, alias Big Ted. Thank you so much sir for receiving us with kindness, we are very humbled and grateful to notice the good job you are doing," he said.

He then shared a photo with Big Ted on his Instagram stories saying, 'UK next' which could mean he is headed for the United Kingdom after his US tour.

However, his tour of the United States is still not over as he has live performances in some of the States according to an itinerary he shared saying his focus is to make a change back home.

Samidoh and Big Ted in Los Angeles
Samidoh and Big Ted in Los Angeles Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Samidoh regains back his YouTube channel days after losing it

"We left home to change home! That remains the goal. This Friday, November 18, 2022, Indiana people tupatane site! On Saturday Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee see you in Atlanta Georgia," he said.

On Saturday, November 12, Samidoh expressed reprieve after recovering his YouTube account which had been disabled some days before the weekend of November 12 and 13 November.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Samidoh meets Big Ted in LA, hints about his next music tour

Samidoh meets Big Ted in LA, hints about his next music tour

Offset pens emotional tribute to late Takeoff - 'Wish I could hug you one last time'

Offset pens emotional tribute to late Takeoff - 'Wish I could hug you one last time'

Kate Actress reveals amount she spent to attend Wakanda Forever premiere

Kate Actress reveals amount she spent to attend Wakanda Forever premiere

Beyoncé becomes the most Grammy-nominated artiste, beats husband Jay-Z's record

Beyoncé becomes the most Grammy-nominated artiste, beats husband Jay-Z's record

Watch Eddy Kenzo explode into tears after he watches his Grammy nomination

Watch Eddy Kenzo explode into tears after he watches his Grammy nomination

Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022

Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Sebastian Ngida, Joanne Wanja among 10 selected for YouTube's Black Voices campaign

Sebastian Ngida, Joanne Wanja among 10 selected for YouTube's Black Voices campaign

Catherine Kasavuli shares 6 lessons she learnt in the past couple of months

Catherine Kasavuli shares 6 lessons she learnt in the past couple of months

Trending

Artistes, Maureen Kunga, Holy Dave, Wahu and Nameless who are among the list of most learned musicians in Kenya

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Quiver Lounge owner breaks silence on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Quiver Lounge owner speaks on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Bobi Wine and Barbie

‘Bobi Wine suffers a lot whenever I’m pregnant’ - Barbie

Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job

Kitale dancing nurse Lukresia Robai lands ambassadorial job