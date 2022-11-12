RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samidoh regains back his YouTube channel days after losing it

Masia Wambua

Samidoh had lost his channel on November 10

Samidoh
Samidoh

Mugithi musician Samuel Muchoki who is known by his stage name Samidoh has now taken control of his official YouTube channel days after losing it.

Although he had not shared the loss of his channel with his fans, he has come out saying it was a sweaty week and that his YouTube channel is back.

"It was a sweaty week wah! But the channel is back. Glory to the Lord Almighty," Samidoh said.

Samidoh's channel which has more than 363,000 subscribers went missing on Thursday, November 10 at a time when he still is in a United States musical tour which he began in October.

Samidoh in the US
Samidoh in the US Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh treated to suprise birthday party by fans in the US [Video]

At the same time, however much he may have regained the channel, there is no content as a search on the same tells you, 'the channel does not have any content' although some of his songs are available on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Samidoh and his baby mama Karen Nyamu and his promoter in the US, Bernice Saroni who led a group of fans to celebrate Samidoh's birthday have been involved in an online spat.

What started as small internet banter regarding Samidoh's baby mama and his US promoter Bernice Saroni took a different twist after the latter was put on the spot by Karen Nyamu.

Bernice who is majorly involved in Samidoh’s tour of the US did not take matters lightly when she was put on the spot by the nominated senator.

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour
Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh hospitalised in US after being rushed to Emergency Room [Photo]

Nyamu in a QNA session on her Instagram received a question from a fan who asked whether she knew her baby daddy had another woman to which she said she even had a call with the said woman Bernice where they had laughter.

The matter did not even sit well with Saroni who accused Nyamu of altering the context of the video call to paint her in a bad light.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
