Samidoh regains back his YouTube channel days after losing it

Although he had not shared the loss of his channel with his fans, he has come out saying it was a sweaty week and that his YouTube channel is back.

"It was a sweaty week wah! But the channel is back. Glory to the Lord Almighty," Samidoh said.

Samidoh's channel which has more than 363,000 subscribers went missing on Thursday, November 10 at a time when he still is in a United States musical tour which he began in October.

At the same time, however much he may have regained the channel, there is no content as a search on the same tells you, 'the channel does not have any content' although some of his songs are available on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Samidoh and his baby mama Karen Nyamu and his promoter in the US, Bernice Saroni who led a group of fans to celebrate Samidoh's birthday have been involved in an online spat.

What started as small internet banter regarding Samidoh's baby mama and his US promoter Bernice Saroni took a different twist after the latter was put on the spot by Karen Nyamu.

Bernice who is majorly involved in Samidoh’s tour of the US did not take matters lightly when she was put on the spot by the nominated senator.

Nyamu in a QNA session on her Instagram received a question from a fan who asked whether she knew her baby daddy had another woman to which she said she even had a call with the said woman Bernice where they had laughter.