Mugithi star DJ Fatxo flaunts new expensive Mercedes Benz [Photos]

DJ Faxto rewarded himself with a new Mercedes Benz after gifting his parents a house and girlfriend a car earlier this year

Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna Wagura, alias DJ Fatxo has celebrated the purchase of a new Mercedes Benz said to be worth Sh3.8 million.

DJ Fatxo dedicated his new German machine to God and thanked his fans for supporting him throughout his music career.

I want to debut my new ride and give thanks to God for his unconditional love and blessings. I dedicate this car to God, my undoubted fans who have continued to support my art and music and finally to anyone who is going through struggles with their dream.

I want to encourage anyone who has a dream never to lose hope in the ideology of being a winner!! Finally, always remember the life in front of you is more important than the life behind you,” he captioned photos of the vehicle.

The entertainer started as a DJ playing music in clubs until the Covid-19 pandemic hit and he decided to try his hand at recording music.

An avid car fan, Fatxo's first vehicle was a Toyota Mark X which was written off after an accident. He then bought a Subaru Forester which he still owns to date.

This is a dream come true and I will treasure it. I don’t think I will ever sell this car even when it gets old, I will keep it for my pleasure,” he said in an interview.

Earlier in February, DJ Fatxo bought his girlfriend a new car for her birthday.

DJ Fatxo said the new ride was an expression of love for his girlfriend as she celebrates her birthday.

"Somebody help me wish this pretty soul a Happy Birthday. I promised myself that I will come back for those that starved with me. Enjoy your new machine and never stop praying for your boyfriend," the musician posted.

Days before gifting his girlfriend, shared photos of the modern house he handed over to his parents in a special ceremony.

In his message, the DJ appreciated his dad for teaching him how to be strong in bad times among other vital life lessons.

“Thank you, Mom, for showing me how to be kind to everyone. Thank you, Dad, for showing me how to be strong in the bad times. I owe so much to both of you! Everything that I learned in life, is from you two,” reads part of DJ Fatxo’s post.

He went on to acknowledge that his parents have been his biggest inspiration and the reason why he works hard daily.

