Comedians Mulamwah and MCA Tricky are making progress in their personal lives.
Boss moves! Mulamwah, MCA Tricky share photos of their near-complete rural homes
The two comedians are proving that comedy and art pay.
The two funny men recently shared the progress they have made in constructing their rural homes.
Mulamwah whose real name is David Oyando showed his one-storey house he is building in Kitale saying he was bringing it up at his pace.
In June 2022, Mulamwah shared the laying of the foundation of his house, indicating work has been in progress over the last couple of months.
The comedian has previously revealed he lives in a Sh9,000 rental house in Nairobi leaving most of his monies for savings
MCA Tricky’s house on other hand was near completion having just begun in September. That month, he invited a priest to preside over the laying of the house's foundation.
“The beginning of greatness! Hustlers getting employment for the next good months! Machakos is home! Oh God help me!” Tricky stat
Tricky is working to complete his construction as he also pursues a Master's degree in Mechatronics Engineering at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture & Technology (JKUAT).
In the latest update of his construction, Tricky made a light moment of the recent visit by American billionaire Bill Gates saying,”Somebody tell BILL GATES , my house needs updated WINDOWS !!”
The moves by the two comedians received applause from fellow celebrities and fans. Below are some of the reactions:
Yycomedian Kichwa Majiiii👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Congratulations…nimefurahia
Terencecreative God is good 🙏🙏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Princess.wambo.1654 I remember Mulamwah saying "jipange mapema coz kutakam wengine wakali kuliko kwa industry"👌❤️congrats
Megajones_ke 🔥🔥🔥Pole pole wajue usanii inalipa
Khaligraph_jones Hainaga Haraka baba 🔥🔥🔥💯
